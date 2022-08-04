How to Get Diatrymon in Digimon Survive

Diatrymon is an old, bird-type Digimon. This is a very aggressive creature. It may look weak but this creature has got very powerful legs. Its wings are not so strong to fly but her legs are so strong that Diatrymon can run with 200km/h of speed. A ferocious bird that always is so energetic that it scares its opponents. In this guide, we will explain how to find in order to recruit and befriend Diatrymon to your party in Digimon Survive.

How to Recruit and Befriend Diatrymon

Diatrymon is one of the best early Digimon to recruit in Digimon Survive thanks to the digivolutions it offers. So you don’t want to miss out on the opportunity to befriend it.

You can only befriend Diatrymon once you are at Part 4 of the main story. This old bird will appear in the free battle area of the amusement park. There are many other Digimon as well to find in the area but if you are specifically looking for Birdramon then Diatrymon is your best bet.

Diatrymon is a bit narcissistic type of bird that is proud of its immense powers. So it likes people that share the same mindset and acknowledge Diatrymon’s powers. Just keep in mind that you lift her opinion every time, acknowledging whatever this old bird says.

There is a bar above the creature that fills up as you answer its questions. Every question fills the bar differently. So you need to fill it up at least 50% so that the creature might befriend with you. The more bar is filled, the higher the chances of befriending that creature. Same is the case with Diatrymon.

Best Answers

Diatrymon will ask you several questions (that are given below), and you will have to answer them. You will have four options among which you will have to select one. If you select the right option, the bar will fill up to a greater extent allowing you to recruit and befriend Diatrymon in Digimon Survive.

Q1. ‘I want to do nothing but fun things! You too, right?’

A: ‘Even more than you’

Q2. ‘This is my Turf, leave some food and get outta here!’

A: ‘I’ll think about it’

Q3. ‘Arrrgh! Graaaaaargh! Anyone else just gets in my way!’

A: ‘[Let it simmer down.]’

Q:4 ‘Did you know? Taking a nap after stuffing your face is the best!’

A: ‘Thanks for the lesson.’

Q5. ‘I’ll pulverize ya! Gwaahahahahaaa!’

A: ‘Scary, But I’ll win.’

Q6: ‘Uurrrgh, waiting around makes me wanna go crazy!’

A: ‘I know what you mean.’

Q7. ‘Ain’t you a frail-looking thing? You eating enough meat?’

A: ‘I eat everything!’

Once you answer all of these correctly and your success rate is high, you can finally befriend Diatrymon and take it along with you in your future adventures.