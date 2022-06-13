Scrap Material is one of the major components and lifeblood of the crafting and upgrade system of Diablo Immortal. Regardless of your item’s rarity, you will need loads of Scrap Material to upgrade it. In this guide, we will go over the uses of Scrap Material and explain how to get Scrap Material in Diablo Immortal.

How to Get Scrap Material in Diablo Immortal

Scrap Material, as the name suggests, is basically discarded scraps of useless gear items. So how does one go about getting these scraps? It’s not like there is a recycling machine in the game. Well, there actually is and that’s the Blacksmith.

The biggest source of finding Scrap material in Diablo Immortal happens to be the Salvage service offered by Blacksmiths in the game. Simply head to any Blacksmith, click on the Salvage tab, and then select the gear you want to Salvage. Destroying those items will net you Scrap Material.

The amount of Scrap material you get will depend on the rarity of the item you just salvaged. Common or Grey items will give you 1x Scrap while Magic/Blue items will give you 3x Scrap.

While Salvaging is the main source of getting Scrap in Diablo Immortal, there are other sources as well. Thanks to the Battle Pass, you can also get crafting material drops as rewards and those drops can contain Scrap Material. Claiming the Daily free chest from Store will also give players Scrap Materials and Gold.

How to Use Scrap Material in Diablo Immortal

As explained above, Scrap Material is the lifeblood of the gear upgrade system. Ranking up your gear to improve its attributes requires a massive amount of Scrap Material among other things. The cost of each upgrade also continues to increase drastically so it’s always a good idea to stock up on Scrap instead of selling or throwing away your useless gear.

Both your primary and secondary gear items will require scrap. The cost of upgrading a Primary item from Rank 1 to Rank 2 is 150 and goes all the way up to 8000 Scrap Material for ranking up from 19 to Rank 20. For secondary items, the cost starts at 50 for Rank 1 and goes all the way up to 250 for Rank 10.

If you have an abundance of Scrap Material, you can also exchange it for Enchanted Dust, another highly coveted upgrade material. The conversion ratio is 1:1 so just head to Smithing Materials merchant and exchange 10 Scrap Material for 10 Enchanted Dust.

This process can be quite expensive due to the massive number of Scrap you need at higher ranks so it is only advisable to trade if you need Enchanted Dust urgently and in a small quantity.