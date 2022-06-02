Remember the Paragon system from Diablo 3? It has returned with Diablo Immortal. Newcomers only need to understand that Paragon Points are just another way to level up your character for endgame content so allow us to explain how to earn Paragon Points in Diablo Immortal.

If you’re not interested in grinding out a character that hell itself fears, you won’t find much use in Paragon Points. However, if you’re looking to invest time in the game and clear all of the endgame content on higher difficulties, the following guide will help you understand all there is to know about Paragon Points and its Paragon talent trees.

Diablo Immortal Paragon System Explained

To begin, the Paragon system in Diablo Immortal is an endgame leveling system that becomes active once you reach the maximum level, which was level 55 in the Closed Beta and level 60 after release.

The Paragon system allows you to improve your character by granting bonus stats and distinctive skills. As a result, the Paragon System is an excellent way to boost your power even after achieving the level cap in Diablo Immortal.

The Paragon points you earn can be used to allocate any open node. These points can be used to obtain perks from any of the Paragon talent trees.

How To Earn Paragon Points In Diablo Immortal

Once you’ve reached the maximum level (level 60) in the game, any additional XP you gain will be added to your Paragon Points.

However, it is important to note that these points can only be used on the character who earned them and cannot be shared between other characters on your account.

How To Reset Paragon In Diablo Immortal

Diablo Immortal includes five Paragon talent trees, each with a limit of 100 assignable Paragon Points. Hence, reaching Paragon Level 500 allows you to complete all five Paragon talent trees.

Resetting Paragon Points in Diablo Immortal is not possible and is not even required. Since all skills on every skill tree are designed to be attainable, and there are few Paragon talent trees to begin with, you won’t need to reset.

That being said, there might be a reset option in the future, but it is not currently included, and as of now no plans to add a reset function have been announced.