The much-awaited Diablo Immortal was released this week, but some users reported that they are having issues with their Keyboard not working, so we have made a guide on all the troubleshooting tips on how to fix the keyboard not working in Diablo Immortal.

Diablo Immortal: How to Fix Keyboard Not Working

The Keyboard not working can be due to several reasons. One easy solution is to relaunch the game. First close and launcher entirely. Next, plug it out and plug it again if the Keyboard is wired. And if it is wireless, restart the Keyboard itself. Now play the game and connect the Keyboard.

The next major thing to check is whether the Keyboard or controller you are connected to is supported in the game. Currently, the game is in the early release stages, so they have allowed a list of brands of keyboards and controllers that are supported in the game. The list is as below:

Logitech Gamepad F710.

Nintendo Switch Controllers.

Sony Dualshock 4.

Xbox Elite Controller 2.

Other keys on the keyboard work just fine for some users, but WASD keys stop working. The best solution is to change your desktop resolution to 2560 x 1440. This can’t be confused with the game resolution, which is separate, and changing them won’t do anything.

Then, you can change the game to Windowed mode. Now hopefully, your Keyboard will work fine. Since it’s a mobile game, these port issues are quite common, but we are hopeful that Blizzard will address them quickly.

