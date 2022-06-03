Diablo Immortal Controller Support: How to Use Controller on Mobile and PC

Diablo Immortal can easily be played with a controller on both PC and Mobile phones. Below we will explain how you can connect your controller to play Diablo Immortal on both PC and Mobile phones. We will also share a list of supported controllers in Diablo Immortal.

How to Use Controller in Diablo Immortal on PC

Connecting a controller to a PC is a very easy process. To play Diablo Immortal with a gamepad on a PC, simply connect through a USB.

Your PC will detect the controller and you can easily play Diablo Immortal after connecting. If you want wireless connectivity, your PC needs to have Bluetooth support or you must own the correct wireless receiver for your controller.

Once the controller is connected to your PC, you can just jump into the game and enjoy it normally as the game has native controller support. Diablo Immortal even lets you rebind the keys for your gamepad if you aren’t happy with the default control scheme.

Below is the list of all the wired and Bluetooth gamepads supported to play Diablo Immortal on PC:

Xbox One Wireless Controller

Logitech Gamepad F510

Logitech Gamepad F710

Sony Dualshock 3

Sony Dualshock 4

Sony DualSense Controller (PS5)

Nintendo Switch Joycons (via Grip and USB C)

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller (via USB C)

Xbox Adaptive Controller

Xbox Elite Controller

Xbox Elite Controller Series 2

Xbox One Wireless Bluetooth Controller

SteelSeries Stratus Duo (via Bluetooth)

Sony Dualshock 3 (via 8 Bitdo Bluetooth Adapter)

Sony Dualshock 4 (via Bluetooth)

Sony DualSense Controller (PS5)

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller (via Mayflash Magic NS)

How to Use Controller in Diablo Immortal on Mobile

Connecting a controller to a Mobile phone can be a bit complicated. Follow the steps below if you want to connect your gamepad to your mobile phone to play Diablo Immortal:

If you are using a PlayStation controller, follow the steps below

Press and hold both PS and share button of your controller. Hold until the controller is ready to be paired.

Go to the settings and the Bluetooth of your phone when the controller is ready to be paired. Turn on the Bluetooth of your phone to search the controller.

Tap on your controller’s name in discoverable devices.

Select the name to pair.

Once the connections are established, Diablo Immortal will detect your gamepad and you will be able to play with your controller.

The steps will be similar for other Bluetooth-supported controllers as well but the buttons might differ.

Here is a list of all the supported gamepads for both IOS and Android devices: