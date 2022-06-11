Fading Ember is another of the countless currencies used in Diablo Immortal and is needed by only one vendor in the game. If you are struggling to get your hands on this currency, we will show you how to get Fading Embers in Diablo Immortal.

How to Get Fading Embers in Diablo Immortal

While not particularly rare to find, Fading Embers do require a bit of extra work and potentially even spend real money to get. Fading Ember in Diablo Immortal are only available from one source.

To fill up your cache of Fading Embers, you need to enhance Elder Rifts with Rare or Legendary Crests. Upon completion of those enhanced Rifts, you will get Fading Ember as reward.

If you enhance the rifts with a Rare Crest, you get one Fading Ember for completing the rift. If you use a Legendary Crest, you get five Fading Embers from the Rifts.

You can only use these enhanced rifts three times per day to get Fading Embers.

When playing in groups, all four players in the Rift can stack their Crests, allowing for additional rewards for all players in the party. If you have 4 players in a rift, and all of them are using Legendary Crests, you can get 60 Fading embers per run.

How to Use Fading Embers in Diablo Immortal

Fading Embers are to be used as a currency with the Fading Ember Trader found in Westmarch. You use the Fading Embers to purchase Runes and Legendary Gems from the Fading Ember trader.

You can even purchase extra gems if your equipment is all filled up to upgrade your gems that are currently in use so it is always a good idea to keep farming Fading Embers.