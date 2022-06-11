Diablo Immortal’s progression heavily depends on crafting new and upgrading your existing items to get stronger for upcoming challenges. Upgrading gear requires various rare items such as Enigmatic Crystals. In this guide, we will present you with tips on how to get Enigmatic Crystals in Diablo Immortal and how to utilize them.

How to Get Enigmatic Crystals in Diablo Immortal

Enigmatic Crystals can be earned in Diablo Immortal through three different methods. All three of these methods revolve around Challenge Rifts so be prepared to grind a lot.

The first and best method to get Enigmatic Crystals is by completing a Challenge Rift. For every first clear of a Challenge Rift level, you are rewarded with Enigmatic Crystals.

Secondly, you also earn Enigmatic Crystals for Ranking in Top 10 Monthly Group Challenge Rift in the leaderboard.

The last way of getting extra Enigmatic Crystals requires you to be the first one on the server to complete all 5 tiers of Challenge Rifts.

Getting Enigmatic Crystals by completing Challenge Rifts for the first time is the only viable option. The other two methods of earning Enigmatic Crystals are too much competitive and require a lot of dedication and a lot of free time. If you can use them, go ahead but don’t force yourself to use the second and third methods.

How to Use Enigmatic Crystals in Diablo Immortal

Enigmatic Crystals are used to upgrade your gear in Diablo Immortals. You need Enigmatic Crystals to upgrade your secondary slot items.

These include rings, necklaces, arms, waists and foot armor. All of your Set Items require Enigmatic Crystals to be upgraded completely.

We recommend that players save Enigmatic Crystals for later in the game as they are extremely valuable for upgrading your set items as you enter the more difficult areas.

Enigmatic Crystals can also be used to upgrade Set Items up to rank 10, so try to not use too many Enigmatic Crystals on lower-level gear.