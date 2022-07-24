Diablo Immortal Demon Gates Event Guide

There are plenty of zone events in Diablo Immortal, which are very rewarding as well. Demon Gates is a Zone event that occurs in Realm of Damnation zone. To complete the Demon Gates event in Diablo Immortal, you have to close multiple demon gates that open up during the event.

In order to disable the gateways, a group of three players must defeat the demons. There are significant rewards associated with this activity, as well as bonus loot for every three days.

How to Complete Demon Gates Event in Diablo Immortal

The Difficulty level in Demon gates must be set to Hell. For your rank, you must be at least at level 56 for Demon Gates. Demon Gates are most problematic because they appear completely at random.

The Demon Gates event itself happens at random points throughout the day. There is no certainty as to when or where the Gates will appear in the Realm of Damnation Zone, although you and your group have the opportunity to take part in the event three times each day.

Therefore, you should focus your attention on other activities while waiting for Demon Gates to appear. The time limit for entering a Demon Gate will be limited once it spawns.

Players should receive a notification that the event has begun as long as they are in Diablo Immortal’s Realm of Damnation zone at the time of the portal appearing. Auto-navigation is available to assist you in reaching the Demon Gate and traversing the portal.

Once you enter the portal, you simply have to deal with waves of demons and defeat them to complete the event.

Demon Gates Event Rewards

You will receive the following awards after completing Demon Gates in Diablo Immortal: