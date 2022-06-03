Diablo Immortal Auto Navigation, How To Enable And Disable Auto Run

Diablo Immortal features eight regions with several dungeons for players to explore. You will hence be traveling a lot throughout the game. Thankfully, Diablo Immortal has an auto-navigate function that lets you sit back as your character does the running for you. The following guide will show you how to enable or disable auto-run in Diablo Immortal.

How To Unlock Auto-Navigate In Diablo Immortal

Many players assume that you have to only press a button or key to have your character auto-run. That is not the case, at least not with Diablo Immortal.

You actually have to first unlock auto-navigate in Diablo Immortal. You do that by completing all of the quests available in a zone, which also means that auto-navigate is exclusive to each zone.

If you complete all quests in a zone to unlock auto-navigate, you will still be unable to access the feature in the next zone if it has pending quests.

Suffice to say, being able to use auto-navigate throughout the world of Diablo Immortal will take a lot of time.

How To Toggle Auto-Navigate In Diablo Immortal

Once you have completed all quests in a zone, open the map and click/tap on a named location to create a waypoint. This will activate auto-navigate and your character will start making their way to the created waypoint.

You can also click/tap the quest in the top left corner of your screen to activate auto-navigate and force your character to automatically make their way to the quest location. If you want to disable auto-navigate, all you have to do is click/tap anywhere on the screen to regain back control of your character.

If you want to enable it again, just create a waypoint on the map or select your active quest.

Take note that there are a few cons to using auto-navigate. Your character will neither attack nor open chests along the way. Your character will also not collect any loot along the way unless you have enabled auto-loot from the options.

Diablo Immortal Auto-Navigate Bugged

Sometimes the auto-navigate function will not work, as reported by many players who jumped into the game on day one. In that case, you first need to check that you have completed all quests in your current area. If auto-navigate is still not working, restart your game to fix the problem.

It is rare but the auto-navigate feature can be bugged. Blizzard Entertainment will hopefully fix that bug permanently in the next update.