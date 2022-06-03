Diablo Immortal Character Creation And Customization Tips

Unlike most of the mobile games out there, Diablo Immortal offers an extraordinary system of character customization. There is a wide variety of cosmetics you can choose to build your character with. Some players face some difficulty while customizing their characters, which is why we have prepared this guide to brief you on how the character creation system works in Diablo Immortal.

Diablo Immortal Character Creation

Choosing Your Class

When you start off with building your character, the first thing you’d have to choose is your class. Each class is distinct, both in terms of looks and abilities.

You need to choose your class according to your playstyle. There are, as of yet, six classes you can choose from:

Barbarian

Wizard

Demon Hunter

Monk

Crusader

Necromancer

Choosing Your Gender

In each of these six classes, there is a further option to choose a male or a female gender. Your gender, however, has no effect on gameplay.

Choosing Your Face Preset

There are a total of three face presets available for each class at the moment. These vary between different classes though, but they can also be further customized to your liking.

Below are the features you can change after hitting the customization button.

Skin Tone

It lets you select the color/tone of your character’s skin.

Hairstyle

It offers a variety of hairstyles to choose from and also contains further modifications:

Hair Color: Offers a variety of hair colors to choose from, but also lets you make a custom hair color and property.

Facial Hair: Offers a wide variety of facial hair styles, and also lets you choose a custom facial hair color

Class Armor Set/Gear Preview

Since each of the six classes has distinct visual features, the game gives you an early look at how each of the different classes will look further through the game in different armor sets.

When choosing a face preset you’ll see an option to preview your character in different armor sets below. Clicking on each armor set will showcase it.

Facial Features

This option allows you to change the depths and dimensions of the face of your character. These can be modified using sliders provided in each respective feature. The features in these options include:

Forehead

Inner Cheeks

Cheekbones

Outer Cheeks

Upper Jaw

Jaw

Chin Tip

Chin

The next subsections in the category of facial features include:

Eyebrows

Inner Brow

Middle Brow

Outer Brow

Eyes

Nose

Nose Root

Nose Ridge

Nose tip

Nostrils

Mouth

As you can see, the extent to which you can customize your character in Diablo Immortal is pretty impressive, and this is not even the least of it.

You can further move on to modify your character’s

⦁ Eye paint and its color

⦁ Markings and their colors

⦁ Eyebrows

⦁ Pupils and their colors

Once you decide what you want and create your character, you can no longer go back and change/customize it.

The only way you can customize your character after creating it is by using different armor sets, but each armor set is unique in a way that it has its own look and stats. Considering this, you might want to be absolutely sure about how you want to create your character right from the start.