Diablo Immortal Bilefen Zone Guide

This guide will cover the marshy pits of the Diablo Immortal world also known as the Bilefen Zone along with the questline that takes place in this zone and all of the highlighted locations such as dungeons and other events in this zone.

Diablo Immortal Bilefen Zone Map Overview

Players will come to Bilefen to level up from 4o-45, after completing the Library of Zoltan Kulle.

Bilefen Zone is an island full of marshy pits, reeking ponds, swarms of insects, and on top of that, Pirate Lairs. The zone holds the Ancient Arena, The Proving Grounds, and along with that the Temple of Namari.

The temple is said to be holding an evil that could cause havoc in the world and is being guarded by the spirit of an ancient wizard.

Diablo Immortal Bilefen Questline

After finishing the Library of Zoltan Kulle, the next part of Diablo Immortal’s main storyline continues here.

Welcome to the Jungle

To start the adventure, you will need to enter Port Justinian. After that, you will need to talk to Sandro the Mouth to advance the current objective. Once you are done with that, follow Sandro to reach Talva Silvertongue.

You will need to wait to talk to Talva and once you have talked, it will conclude the first part of the questline.

Overgrown Temple

Starting off, you will need to reach the Temple of Namari and upon reaching there you will face the temple guardians which you will have to take down. You will find Jin there who you will need to talk to.

This will summon Namari and then you will have a dialogue with her. After that again talk to Jin who will tell you to return to Port Justinian, concluding the second part of the questline.

Blazing Raid

To start, you will need to talk to Jin who is already present there. She will ask you to find Talva in Port Justinian while taking down the enemies. Once you have found him, talk to him, and retrieve information.

After that leave Port Justinian, completing the third part of the questline.

Among the Bodies

First, you will need to find Cadeus. Once you have found him, talk to him, and then follow him. You will find a corpse in the water which you will need to examine.

Kill the maggot that spawns and then again talk to Cadeus. Follow the trail of corpses in the river while killing the Maggot Brood. After that reach the Abandoned Village where you will talk to Cadeus again.

Cadeus will ask you to find the Elder’s Home then talk to the Village Elder who will attack you and will need to be taken down. After killing him, take the beacon and talk to Cadeus to conclude this part.

Heart of the Jungle

You will need to rescue the survivors. Once you are done with that and have cleared all mobs of enemies, you will then need to talk to Watts. He will ask you to free the survivors from the fetish village.

Then you will need to find Geli, another one of the survivors, and talk to him. After you have talked to Geli, you will need to reach Kikuras Rapids – a dungeon that you will need to explore.

Exploring this dungeon will complete this part of the questline.

Parlay with Peril

To meet up with Jin, you will need to head to Crimsonblade Haven where you will need to find and talk to Jin and then Jin will ask you to follow her to Rhodri’s Private Dock.

Upon reaching, enter Rhodri’s Ship, search the cabin, search the deck and then finally talk to Jin. There you will find a cage, which upon inspecting will summon Rhodri whom you will need to fight.

Inside the cage, you will find another beacon which can be obtained by raising the cage and then talking to Jin. Kill all enemies and get off Rhodri’s Ship and go talk to Jin.

The Final Summoning

Jin will ask you to return to the Temple of Namari. Upon reaching there, place the beacon at their specified spots and then talk to Namari. Once done, enter the Temple of Namari.

Inside the temple, you will find Sargoth, whom you will need to take down and then finally come out and talk to Jin which will conclude Bilefen’s questline.

How to Farm Bilefen Zone in Diablo Immortal

There are a lot of different activities and places in the Bilefen Zone which can be a lot of fun to explore. Following we have mentioned most of the activities in Bilefen Zone

Ancient Arena – Proving Ground is an area where players can participate in PvP battles over a chest that will spawn an hour before the event starts and guarantee a legendary item drop.

Bilefen Dungeons are dungeons located in the Bilefen Zone. There are a total of two dungeons – Kikuras Rapids and Temple of Namari which can be explored.

Elite Bosses are also present in the zone such as Rhodri the Red, Sargoth, Chieftain Ongori, etc.

Codex Objectives are extra challenges that can be completed for some bonus points.