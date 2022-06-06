The Diablo Immortal Battle Pass offers free legendary rewards to all players even if they have not purchased the Empowered pass. In this guide, we’ll show you the best Rank 10 Legendary Rewards you can receive using the Diablo Immortal Battle Pass.

Diablo Immortal Best Rank 10 Legendary Rewards

As you unlock your Battle Pass, you’ll receive various rewards for each class in Diablo Immortal that contain one Legendary reward within. The best part about unlocking the Battle Pass is that you can claim up to six legendary weapons in total.

Simply follow the main story mission and reach the Mad King’s Breach to get access to the Battle Pass in your Codex and receive rank 10 rewards.

Below we’ve given a list of all Legendary Rewards you’ll receive for each class in Diablo Immortal.

Best Rank 10 Barbarian Rewards

The Barbarian class claims the Remembered as a Legendary reward. This item is an off-hand weapon exclusive for the Barbarian class. It is used for summoning the Spirit of the Ancient and distracting the adversaries during tough battles.

Apart from that, this Legendary weapon also allows you to perform single-handed damage; which is the most struggling feature of the Barbarian class.

Best Rank 10 Wizard Rewards

The Wizard class claims the Siphon as a Legendary reward. The Siphon is an off-hand weapon exclusive for the Wizard class. This weapon increases 60% movement speed which plays an important role in gaining experience points.

Best Rank 10 Necromancer Rewards

The Necromancer class claims Baleful Trinity as a Legendary reward. This is an off-hand weapon exclusive for the Necromancer class. It increases the overall strength of your primary attacks; the area where the Necromancer holds the most prestige in.

Best Rank 10 Demon Hunter Rewards

The Demon Hunter class claims The Hungerer as a Legendary reward. This is an off-hand weapon exclusive for the Demon Hunter class. It increases the precision of each Crossbow shot; which is Demon Hunter’s bread and butter.

Best Rank 10 Monk Rewards

The Monk class claims Eye of the Storm as a Legendary reward. This is an off-hand weapon exclusive for the Monk class. It decreases 10% cooldown while increasing 20% of the Cycle of Strife’s radius; which is the main skill of the Monk class.

Best Rank 10 Crusader Rewards

The Crusader class claims Pavice of Ten Wings as a Legendary reward. This is an off-hand weapon exclusive for the Crusader class which grants 10% increase to the Spinning Shield damage.