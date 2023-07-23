Diablo 4 Keeping The Old Traditions Walkthrough

“Keeping the Old Traditions” is one of the many emote-based side quests that you are going to encounter while exploring Sanctuary in Diablo 4.

These emote quests are shorter than normal. You get some clues or riddles that need to be solved to find the correct emote.

Using that emote from your emote wheel in front of the object, which is a large statue in this case, is how you are going to complete Keeping the Old Traditions in Diablo 4.

How to start the quest

You need to find an object named the “Lonely Offering” on the ground to start Keeping the Old Traditions in Diablo 4.

Make your way to the location marked on the map below to pick up the Lonely Offering. This location is northeast of the Jirandai waypoint or directly east of the Temple of Rot stronghold.

How to complete Keeping the Old Traditions in Diablo 4

Once you pick up the Lonely Offering, a new area is going to be marked on your map. To help you save time, head over to the location pointed by the arrow in the image above.

Here, you will find a giant ancient statue that looks to be praying. You now need to solve the Lonely Offering riddle to complete Keeping the Old Traditions in Diablo 4.

Stand in front of the statue and open your emote wheel. Find and use the Yes emote. If you had made changes and it is not set to default, click “E” if you are using PC to open the action wheel. If you are playing with a controller, use Up on the D-pad and select on “YES” option.

If you want to do it manually, open the custom option from the wheel and tap on “Yes”. Doing this activity will spawn a chest out of the ground. Loot it for gold, XP, Renown, and two potions: the Weak Crushing and Acrobatics elixirs.