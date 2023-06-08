Diablo 4 Item Slot Types Explained

Slot types are one of the key aspects of Diablo 4 players need to understand to progress effectively. While many other factors are at play in combat like item rarity and inventory, the item slot mechanism is equally important for players to understand.

This is especially true for players hopping on and familiar with previous games in the Diablo franchise because some changes have been made to it. Therefore, if players want to learn how to use their combat items properly, they must first understand the different Item Slot types in Diablo 4.

Every item slot type explained in Diablo 4

Each character in Diablo 4 has a couple of Item Slots to determine what type of gear they can equip. The Item Slot mechanism functions exactly like the ones in the prequels, but a few noteworthy changes exist. For example, the Shoulder Item Slot type is not included in Diablo 4.

Each character in Diablo 4 has a total of 10 Item Slots, each being of a different type – with the exception of characters from some classes. The ten types of Item Slots can be classified into three different categories: Armor, Jewelry, and Weapons.

Armor

There are a total of 5 Item Slots for armor on each character:

Helm

Chest

Gloves

Legs

Boots

Aside from pure character aesthetics, the Armor items serve to protect your character. Each different armor slot is meant to protect a specific part of your character – for example, helms are meant to be worn on the head.

Depending on your items’ rarity and strength, all of them would add up together to determine the character’s overall defensive capabilities.

Jewelry

There are three Item Slots for jewelry on each character:

Amulet

Ring 1

Ring 2

Each Amulet and Ring in Diablo 4 offers a specific property for your character – each of which is dependent upon its rarity. The good thing here is that you have two Ring slots available, meaning that you can benefit from the effects of two rings at the same time.

Weapons

You can’t just fight enemies with Armor and Rings alone – you need the best weapons in Diablo 4 for that. Each character in the game has two Weapon slots to use, except for characters in the Barbarian and Rogue classes:

Main-hand Weapon

Off-hand Weapon

The main weapon you use in combat is your main hand weapon. These can be weapons like bows, axes, maces, etc. The off-hand slot is meant for one-handed weapons like totems, daggers, small swords, etc.

As of now, there is no real way of increasing the number of Item Slot types you can have, but you do have an extra few of them in the Barbarian and Rogue Class. All other classes like the Necromancer, Druid, and Sorcerer, only have a main hand and an off-hand weapon.

Barbarian and Rogue Class Item Slot Types

For the Barbarian Class, all other Item Slot types like Armor and Jewelry are the same, but you have 2 extra Weapon slots, making a total of 4 of them.

This is mainly because of the Barbarians’ Arsenal System, which allows them to carry:

A Two-handed Bludgeoning weapon

Two One-handed weapons

A Two-handed Bludgeoning weapon

Similarly, the Rogue Class characters also get an extra Weapon Item Slot type, which they can use to carry two off-handed weapons like daggers. This makes it so the Rogue Class has 3 Weapon Item Slot types, while the other classes only have two of them.