How To Summon Golem In Diablo 4

Each Class in Diablo 4 has a unique kind of playstyle, and with that unique playstyle comes a class-specific, unique ability. One such class is the Necromancer. They can summon waves of undead to fight to do their bidding. Their summons includes a variety of skeletons like skeleton warriors and mages.

However, a Necromancer’s greatest strength is its nastiest summon – the Golem. Golems are large undead monsters that can dish out tons of damage while being extremely resilient. Using Golems becomes a necessity when a necromancer gets overwhelmed by enemies.

In this guide, we will discuss the method of summoning a golem and all the prerequisites that are required for this summoning.

How to unlock the Golem summon in Diablo 4

You need to complete a priority quest called “Call of the Underworld” to unlock the ability to summon a Golem in Diablo 4. This is a class-exclusive quest for the Necromancer which he will automatically get after reaching level 25.

To begin the quest, make your way to the western passage leading to Fractured Peaks and have a word with Maltorius. He can be found at the Shrine of Rathma.

Whilst having a conversation, he will ask you to find and collect 12 Unbroken Bones for him. On your map, you will observe a blue circle. Enemies spawning within this circle will drop Unbroken Bones upon death. After collecting all the bones, head back to the shrine to talk to Maltoris again.

In the second interaction with Maltoris, he points out a cave that contains a vile artifact he needs. This cave is called the Bitter Cave and is located to the south of Maltorius’s original location – or to the west of Menestad.

Within the cave, you will find a statue where enemies will spawn. You need to kill a fixed number of enemies to complete the quest.

Each time you kill an enemy in this place, it fills up the Jar of Souls nearby. Kill enemies to fill up the jar, and Maltorius will spawn there soon after, and the quest will be completed.

Upon the defeat of all the enemies and the completion of the quest, it’s about time to congratulate yourself, for you have unlocked the almighty Golem! There’s no special indication for it though, as it’s added directly to your skill menu.

How to summon a Golem in Diablo 4

There are only a few steps to take in order to summon the Golem in Diablo 4. This is the same process that you follow to summon the other minions like skeletons, which is as follows:

Open the skill assignment menu by pressing a respective button on your device and make an empty skill slot if you have all slots filled.

Now find the Golem skill in the menu. It should then be somewhere around the bottom of the list.

Equip the Golem skill in the empty slot – it’s that simple. Equipping the Golem as a skill counts as an automatic summon. It will remain alive until it is killed, or the skill is unequipped by the player.

Do note that the golem and skeletons can be summoned at the same time. To achieve this, you need to have two empty skill slots where you can put both the skeletons and the golem.

Summoning them both is a very effective strategy. The skeletons act as cannon fodder to shield both the player and the golem. The Golem on the other hand deals heavy damage to the enemies.

Golem abilities

The Golem comes in three different forms or types. To switch between these types, you must refer to the Book of the Dead in your ability menu.

The ability menu is easy to access if you’re wondering how – all you need to do is press Shift and C at the same time. You can switch between the different Golem types on the fly in Diablo 4.

Bone (Unlocked at Level 25)

Blood (Unlocked at Level 28)

Iron (Unlocked at Level 32)

The Golem has two modes: active and passive. In the active mode, the Golem is all about clearing out groups of enemies by doing maximum damage. You can boost your overall damage by a whopping 40 percent in this mode.

What’s more, it even regenerates 4% of its life after every single kill. The best part about this mode is that the Golem triples these stats every time it drains the blood of an enemy.

While in passive mode, Golem will attract all the surrounding enemies to protect the players. The Golem is extremely tanky in this mode, but its damage output is reduced by 65%.

After the cooldown ends the Golem will function as normal. Furthermore, the passive mode Golem even absorbs 15% worth of damage the player takes.

There are two types of abilities that come with the Golem. First, there are the base abilities, but there are also some upgrade abilities that are available later on: