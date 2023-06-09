Diablo 4 Necromancer: Call Of The Underworld Walkthrough

The Diablo 4 Necromancer: Call of the Underworld is one of the priority quests that you must finish in order to proceed in the game. The quest becomes available once you reach level 25 as a Necromancer. The quest will be added to your journal automatically, and you need to complete it to unlock the ability to summon Golems.

Once the quest becomes available, you will hear haunting voices that attract you to a particular shrine. Here you will find a person that will provide you with further directions for this quest.

How to unlock Call of the Underworld in Diablo 4

The quest starts automatically while playing Diablo 4. You need to reach level 25 playing as Necromancer in Diablo 4 to start Call of the Underworld.

Once the quest is added to your journal, make your way toward the Western Ways. This area is found in the Fractured Peaks area. Here, you will meet Maltorius, and your quest will start. We have marked the location on the map for quick reference.

Necromancer: Call of the Underworld walkthrough

Start by interacting with Maltorius at the Shrine of Rathma. He will explain that you need to make an offering at a particular place. After the conversation, move toward the large blue circle on your map and defeat all the enemies to bag 12 Unbroken Bones.

Now make your way South from the circle to reach the Swallow Riverbanks. You need to climb down and fight off enemies at this place to reach the Bitter Cave.

Once you head inside, go straight toward the area that contains a giant statue. This is called the Jar of Souls. You need to interact with the figure to spawn the vengeful spirits. Now you need to defeat them in order to fill the Jar of Souls.

The Maltorius will appear after all your enemies are dead, and this will mark the completion of the Call of the Underworld quest in Diablo 4.

Necromancer: Call of the Underworld rewards

The rewards for Necromancer: Call of the Underworld in Diablo 4 includes 1,350 gold and 7,560 XP. Along with these, you will also unlock the ability to summon Golems as a Necromancer.

The golem will play the front-line role and act as your tank against the enemies. This will provide you with the opportunity to take down distracted enemies.