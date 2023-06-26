How To Farm Forgotten Souls In Diablo 4

Forgotten Souls in Diablo 4 is a material used as a currency to upgrade the legendary items to the max level. As evident by its upgrading property, this item is rare throughout the game. Getting hands on the Forgotten Souls is the dream of every player who has completed the main storyline.

They are only used to upgrade the legendary items, so they are used at the end game. Once the players have finished the main storyline of D4, with some minor upgrades to the weapons and armor, they can upgrade it to max level using these Souls.

However, the main hurdle is finding these Forgotten Souls in D4. This guide contains some possible ways players can get these rare items.

How to get Forgotten Souls in Diablo 4

Here comes the most crucial part, farming the Forgotten Souls. Well, players can get these rare items in D4 in three main ways. All of these three ways are only possible during the Helltide Events.

Helltide events occur randomly in any of the five sub-regions of the sanctuary map. Once it is started in a region, it continues for the next 60 minutes, followed by a 75 minutes break, and then randomly starts in any of the five regions. During this event, the map of the Helltide area in Diablo 4 turns red.

Players need to move to this area as all the opportunities are inside it for finding the Forgotten Souls. The first way of farming is by slaying the elite enemies in the Helltide. Talking specifically, Harbinger’s enemies that spawn in the Helltide have a great chance of dropping the Forgotten Souls in D4.

During the Helltide, the next thing that can help farm these rare items are the ore nodes known as Screaming Hell Veins in Diablo 4. They differ from the normal ore nodes as they only spawn during the Helltide. These ores will reward you with the Forgotten Soul or Aberrant Cinders.

Opening the Tortured Gifts is the third way to farm these Forgotten Souls in D4. These are kinds of chests that randomly spawn during the Helltide event in the Helltide area. To open them up, the player must possess 175 Aberrant Cinder. There are high chances of getting Forgotten Souls out of these tortured gifts.

How to upgrade using Forgotten Souls

Once the player has collected the Forgotten Souls in Diablo 4, he can visit any Blacksmith available throughout the Sanctuary map. At the Blacksmith, the player must select the legendary item he wants to upgrade to the max level using the Forgotten Souls and click on upgrade.

Select the appropriate item and avoid experimenting at this stage, as these souls are rare and hard to get in Diablo 4.