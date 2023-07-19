How To Get (Change) Emblems In Diablo 4

Emblems provide another option for character customization in Diablo 4. They are displayed on your character’s social card which is visible to other players in your party or clan, as well as to other nearby players.

The emblem that you have selected appears right below your character level beside your name. Emblems are mostly used to show your allegiance to a clan. Other players can look at your emblem and can immediately know about your clan membership.

How to change emblems in Diablo 4

It is a fairly easy and straightforward method to change your emblem in Diablo 4. Start by opening your inventory which is also referred to as your character sheet.

There is going to be a big red “Profile” button in the top left corner of this window that you need to select. Then scroll down to find the “Edit” button at the bottom.

You are going to see two tabs: one to change titles and the other to change emblems. Select the second and choose an emblem from the given options. You can also see a preview of how each one looks on your social card.

Finally, select “Confirm” to save your new character customization and back out.

It is important to know that emblems are purely cosmetic. They do not alter gameplay in any way. They are only meant to be displayed just like titles.

In the beta version of the game, only three emblems were available. All three of them didn’t have any names. However, their art style was well suited for the world of Diablo 4.

How to get more emblems in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 was launched with just three emblem options, all of which are available to you from the start. There are no other emblems to unlock in the game by completing challenges or any other activity.

That being said, it is very much possible for Blizzard Entertainment to add new emblems in Diablo 4 with future updates such as the upcoming first seasonal battle pass.