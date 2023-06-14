Diablo 4 Andariel, Maiden Of Anguish Boss Guide

Andariel is a boss in Diablo 4 that previously showed up in the second iteration of Diablo. She is among those enemy bosses who are considered a nightmare to beat. Andariel has the title of Maiden of Anguish, which should tell you how your fight against her will go like.

She appears at the end of Act IV following the events of the main quest Anguish Incarnate in Diablo 4. She will be summoned by Elias and it’s up to you to take her down. Andariel will be chained to a large u-shaped demonic bark. But that doesn’t stop her attacks from being any less powerful either.

So for that purpose, we have prepared this article to assist you with the Andariel, Maiden of Anguish Boss battle in Diablo 4.

Where to find Andariel, Maiden of Anguish in Diablo 4

In order to encounter Andariel you will have to embark on the Anguish Incarnate main quest in Diablo 4. You will confront Elias in it, who will state that he was searching for you in Diablo 4.

Then he will create a large satanic circle on the ground and summon Andariel, Maiden of Anguish to fight you. After that, he will disappear and your boss fight with Andariel will begin.

How to defeat Andariel in Diablo 4

The key to defeating Andariel lies in learning her attack pattern and avoiding them. This boss will be fought in two phases, so you need to be prepared for both.

Phase 1

Andariel starts by stomping on the ground and summons some undead which can then chain you up restricting your movement. This way Andariel approaches you and proceeds to stomp you. So to avoid this attack you can simply attack the chains holding you to free yourself.

Secondly, Andariel will use a massive AOE attack near you followed by a vicious scream. This will be displayed in the form of three rectangular demonic lines which will be set ablaze. So if you are caught in these, you will suffer serious damage. Needless to say, don’t get caught in them.

Andariel’s third attack will involve her levitating around the battlefield and will use ranged attacks on you. Try to dodge these as much as possible and wait for her to land. Then return your attacks on her.

Your best chance would be to attack her when she performs the second attack as she will be held still in one position. After you manage to bring Andariel, Maiden of Anguish health to 70 percent in Diablo 4 her transformation will begin.

Phase 2

The second phase will begin with four large appendages suddenly bursting out from Andareil’s back. She will also be released from the chains in Diablo 4 meaning she will be mobile.

After that, she will use that broken chain as a whip to perform a fiery swipe attack on you. She will also attack you with her four appendages in close-quarter combat.

So watch out for both these attacks and wait for the right moment to strike back. Get as many attacks in between hers and she will go down.

Andariel rewards and loot

After you have finally performed the task of defeating Andariel, Maiden of Anguish in Diablo 4, you can pick up the loot. This will include an additional skill point, Gold, and 49,259 XP in Diablo 4. Moreover, you will also get a legendary item and a rare item to salvage too.