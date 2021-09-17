Diablo 2 Resurrected Barbarian Builds Guide

Learn what are some of the best Barbarian Builds in Diablo 2 Resurrected through this guide. We will be taking a deep dive into the Barbarian class’s skills, weapons, combat masteries and tell you which build is good for what playstyle.

Diablo 2 Resurrected Barbarian Builds

Barbarians are aggressive characters with little to no composure and are aimed at people for wanting a solid melee class. They have a very tough and dependable look, making them an excellent choice for players with aggressive playstyles.

We will be discussing 3 different Barbarian Builds in this guide, and they are all significantly different from each other.

Early Game Barbarian Build

This build is ideal for players who are just getting into the Barbarian class and want to test the waters. Nothing in this build will be difficult to handle as it is intended for new players. This build is extremely similar to the Frenzy Build, but the changes in Attribute Distribution and overall Gear selection help make it different enough.

Attribute Distribution

For this Diablo 2 Resurrected, Early Game Barbarian build, our focus was Damage. We made sure that our stats are well balanced and new players can quickly get used to the Barbarian’s playstyle. Strength: 38

Dexterity: 31

Damage: 80

Defense: 10

Skills

For the early game Barbarian Build, we have handpicked the following skills:

Double Throw +20: This skill lets you throw 2 throwing weapons simultaneously.

This skill lets you throw 2 throwing weapons simultaneously. Double Swing +20: With this skill, you can attack two targets at the same time if you have two weapons equipped.

With this skill, you can attack two targets at the same time if you have two weapons equipped. Throwing Mastery +20: This skill improves your throwing weapon skills.

This skill improves your throwing weapon skills. Increased Speed +5: Your walking and sprinting speed get a significant boost.

Your walking and sprinting speed get a significant boost. Shout +5: The defensive capabilities for you and your party are improved.

The defensive capabilities for you and your party are improved. Battle Orders +20: The maximum life, stamina, and mana for you and your party are increased.

The maximum life, stamina, and mana for you and your party are increased. Berserk +1: This skill increases your attack damage and rating at the cost of decreasing your defense rating.

Gear

This is the gear you will use for the Early Game Barbarian build

Weapons: 2x Gemmed Scepters ( Any gems can be installed to buff the weapon)

Chest Plate: Hard Leather Armor

Amulet: Cathan’s Sigil

Helmet: Cracked Fanged Helm

Boots: Gorefoot Heavy Boots

Ring: Any max damage/ attack rating-boosting rings

Belt: Serpent’s Belt

Gloves: Heavy Gloves of Dexterity

Whirlwind Barbarian Build

This is a very melee damage-focused build and might be uncomfortable for a few people. But if up close and personal is your go-to style in Diablo 2 then, this build is for you.

Attribute Distribution

For this build, our focus was Vitality. We made sure that we have a ton of Vitality, followed by a balanced Strength and Dexterity.

Strength: 166

Dexterity: 139

Vitality: 476

Energy: 46

Skills

We will be needing the following skill upgrades for this build:

Whirlwind +20: A wind attack that cuts through hordes of enemies with ease.

A wind attack that cuts through hordes of enemies with ease. Sword Mastery +20: Your sword fighting skills improve drastically.

Your sword fighting skills improve drastically. Battle Orders +20: The maximum life, stamina, and mana for you and your party are increased.

The maximum life, stamina, and mana for you and your party are increased. Shout +20: The defensive capabilities for you and your party are improved.

The defensive capabilities for you and your party are improved. Natural Resistance +5: Increases your resistance against poison and other elemental effects.

Increases your resistance against poison and other elemental effects. Berserk +1: This skill increases your attack damage and rating at the cost of decreasing your defense rating.

This skill increases your attack damage and rating at the cost of decreasing your defense rating. Battle Command +1: This skill increases all of the Barbarian’s and his party’s skills by 1.

Gear

This is the gear you will use for the Whirlwind melee-focused build

Weapons: 2x Grief swords

Chest Plate: Enigma

Helmet: Guillaume’s Face

Ring: Wraith hold Ring

Belt: String of Ears Demonhide Sash

Gloves: Laying of Hands

Frenzy Barbarian Build

With the Frenzy Barbarian Build, our main focus was to make a build that is good for aggressive players looking to tank damage and constantly push forward.

Attribute Distribution

For this Diablo 2 Resurrected Barbarian build, our focus was Damage. We made sure that we have a ton of Damage and decent Defense as well.

Strength: 236

Dexterity: 160

Damage: 4096 – 7331

Defense: 6,412

Skills

We will be unlocking the following skills for the Frenzy Build:

Double Throw +20: This skill lets you throw 2 throwing weapons simultaneously.

This skill lets you throw 2 throwing weapons simultaneously. Double Swing +20: With this skill, you can attack two targets at the same time if you have two weapons equipped.

With this skill, you can attack two targets at the same time if you have two weapons equipped. Throwing Mastery +20: This skill improves your throwing weapon skills.

This skill improves your throwing weapon skills. Battle Orders +20: The maximum life, stamina, and mana for you and your party are increased.

The maximum life, stamina, and mana for you and your party are increased. Shout +5: The defensive capabilities for you and your party are improved.

The defensive capabilities for you and your party are improved. Iron Skin +5: This skill improves your overall defense rating.

This skill improves your overall defense rating. Battle Command +1: This skill increases all of the Barbarian’s and his party’s skills by 1.

Gear

This is the gear you will use for the Frenzy Barbarian build