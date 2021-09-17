Diablo 2 Resurrected Barbarian Builds Guide

Learn what are some of the best Barbarian Builds in Diablo 2 Resurrected through this guide. We will be taking a deep dive into the Barbarian class’s skills, weapons, combat masteries and tell you which build is good for what playstyle.
Diablo 2 Resurrected Barbarian Builds
Barbarians are aggressive characters with little to no composure and are aimed at people for wanting a solid melee class. They have a very tough and dependable look, making them an excellent choice for players with aggressive playstyles.
We will be discussing 3 different Barbarian Builds in this guide, and they are all significantly different from each other.
Early Game Barbarian Build
This build is ideal for players who are just getting into the Barbarian class and want to test the waters. Nothing in this build will be difficult to handle as it is intended for new players. This build is extremely similar to the Frenzy Build, but the changes in Attribute Distribution and overall Gear selection help make it different enough.
Attribute Distribution
For this Diablo 2 Resurrected, Early Game Barbarian build, our focus was Damage. We made sure that our stats are well balanced and new players can quickly get used to the Barbarian’s playstyle. Strength: 38
- Dexterity: 31
- Damage: 80
- Defense: 10
Skills
For the early game Barbarian Build, we have handpicked the following skills:
- Double Throw +20: This skill lets you throw 2 throwing weapons simultaneously.
- Double Swing +20: With this skill, you can attack two targets at the same time if you have two weapons equipped.
- Throwing Mastery +20: This skill improves your throwing weapon skills.
- Increased Speed +5: Your walking and sprinting speed get a significant boost.
- Shout +5: The defensive capabilities for you and your party are improved.
- Battle Orders +20: The maximum life, stamina, and mana for you and your party are increased.
- Berserk +1: This skill increases your attack damage and rating at the cost of decreasing your defense rating.
Gear
This is the gear you will use for the Early Game Barbarian build
- Weapons: 2x Gemmed Scepters ( Any gems can be installed to buff the weapon)
- Chest Plate: Hard Leather Armor
- Amulet: Cathan’s Sigil
- Helmet: Cracked Fanged Helm
- Boots: Gorefoot Heavy Boots
- Ring: Any max damage/ attack rating-boosting rings
- Belt: Serpent’s Belt
- Gloves: Heavy Gloves of Dexterity
Whirlwind Barbarian Build
This is a very melee damage-focused build and might be uncomfortable for a few people. But if up close and personal is your go-to style in Diablo 2 then, this build is for you.
Attribute Distribution
For this build, our focus was Vitality. We made sure that we have a ton of Vitality, followed by a balanced Strength and Dexterity.
- Strength: 166
- Dexterity: 139
- Vitality: 476
- Energy: 46
Skills
We will be needing the following skill upgrades for this build:
- Whirlwind +20: A wind attack that cuts through hordes of enemies with ease.
- Sword Mastery +20: Your sword fighting skills improve drastically.
- Battle Orders +20: The maximum life, stamina, and mana for you and your party are increased.
- Shout +20: The defensive capabilities for you and your party are improved.
- Natural Resistance +5: Increases your resistance against poison and other elemental effects.
- Berserk +1: This skill increases your attack damage and rating at the cost of decreasing your defense rating.
- Battle Command +1: This skill increases all of the Barbarian’s and his party’s skills by 1.
Gear
This is the gear you will use for the Whirlwind melee-focused build
- Weapons: 2x Grief swords
- Chest Plate: Enigma
- Helmet: Guillaume’s Face
- Ring: Wraith hold Ring
- Belt: String of Ears Demonhide Sash
- Gloves: Laying of Hands
Frenzy Barbarian Build
With the Frenzy Barbarian Build, our main focus was to make a build that is good for aggressive players looking to tank damage and constantly push forward.
Attribute Distribution
For this Diablo 2 Resurrected Barbarian build, our focus was Damage. We made sure that we have a ton of Damage and decent Defense as well.
- Strength: 236
- Dexterity: 160
- Damage: 4096 – 7331
- Defense: 6,412
Skills
We will be unlocking the following skills for the Frenzy Build:
- Double Throw +20: This skill lets you throw 2 throwing weapons simultaneously.
- Double Swing +20: With this skill, you can attack two targets at the same time if you have two weapons equipped.
- Throwing Mastery +20: This skill improves your throwing weapon skills.
- Battle Orders +20: The maximum life, stamina, and mana for you and your party are increased.
- Shout +5: The defensive capabilities for you and your party are improved.
- Iron Skin +5: This skill improves your overall defense rating.
- Battle Command +1: This skill increases all of the Barbarian’s and his party’s skills by 1.
Gear
This is the gear you will use for the Frenzy Barbarian build
- Weapons: 2x Grief Swords
- Chest Plate: Duress
- Amulet: Highlord’s Wrath
- Helmet: Arreat’s Face Slayer Guard
- Boots: Gore Rider War Boots
- Ring: Raven Frost / Eagle Band
- Belt: String of Ears Demonhide Sash
- Gloves: Dracule’s Grasp Vampirebone