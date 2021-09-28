Diablo 2 Resurrected allows you a plethora of builds for each of the seven classes in the game. In this guide, we will be breaking down the Summoner Druid Build in Diablo 2 Resurrected.

Diablo 2 Resurrected Summoner Druid Build

With the Summoner Druid Build, you can venture into just about any point in the game, and given that you play your cards right, you’ll always come out victorious.

Below, we have detailed everything that you need to know about the Summoner Druid Build, including its strengths and weaknesses, attribute distribution, and more.

Just like other builds, the Summoner Druid Build comes with a set of strengths and weaknesses. Let’s go through the strengths first:

Strengths

This build revolves around skills that can turn Druid into different creatures, like Werewolf, and call for external help, like from ravens, which makes it a very versatile, offensive build.

The defense and durability of this build remain highly effective throughout the course of the game.

Weaknesses

Aside from the strengths, the Summoner Druid build also feature some shortcomings:

The damage output of the overall build isn’t that great.

The mana cost for the skills is quite high.

Attribute Distribution

Strength: Enough, as per the gear

Dexterity: Enough, as per the gear

Vitality: Remaining points

Energy: Base

Skills

Werewolf +1: Allows you to transform into a wolf with an impressive attack rating of 50%. It also enhances your maximum stamina by 25%.

Lycanthropy +5: Passively tweaks life and duration when you are in Werebear or Werewolf form.

Werebear +1: Allows you to transform into a Werebear, with impressive damage of 55%.

Maul +1: Allows you to maul your enemies for increasing extra damage with successive hits when in Werebear form.

Shock Wave +1: Creates a shock wave, stunning the nearby enemies when you are in Werebear form.

Oak Sage +1: Summons a spirit pet that enhances your life as well as that of your party.

Heart of Wolverine +20: Summons a spirit pet that enhances the damage and attack rating of you as well as that of your party.

Raven +20: Summons a raven that pulls out the eyes of your enemies.

Summon Spirit Wolf +20: Summons a teleporting wolf who fights by your side. It has a praiseworthy attack rating of 50%.

Summon Dire Wolf +20: Summons a wolf that eats corpses to increase the damage dealt with enemies. Both its attack and defense rating is a whopping 50%.

Summon Grizzly +20: Summons a fierce Grizzly bear with an attack and defense rating of 50%.

Best Gear for Summoner Druid in Diablo 2 Resurrected

Here is the recommended gear for the Summoner Druid Build.

Weapons/Shield

For weapons, you have three options, namely, Beast, Call to Arms, and Spirit.

Beast will mainly improve your chances of crushing blows as well as open wounds. On the other hand, Call to Arms provides +1 to all skills, and Spirit provides +2 to all skills.

For shield, use either Spirit or Monarch. The former unlocks at Level 25 while the latter unlocks at Level 54. Use Spirit until you have unlocked Monarch.

Helmet

For the helmet, you can go with either Jalal’s Mane or the Harlequin Crest. The latter has a better defense but unlocks much later in the game as compared to the former.

Armor

For armor, you want to go with Enigma due to its solid defense as well as the fact that it adds +2 to all skills.

Amulet

Mara’s Kaleidoscope is your choice for amulet due to the fact that it adds +2 to all skills, improves all resistances, and gives a +5 boost to each of the attributes.

Rings

For your rings, go with The Stone of Jordan and Bul-Kathos’ Wedding Band.

Both will add +1 to all skills; however, Bul-Kathos’ Wedding Band is much beneficial in terms of stamina. Equip the Stone of Jordan earlier in the game until you have unlocked Bul-Kathos’ Wedding Band.

Gloves/Boots/Belt

For Gloves, go with Trang-Oul’s Claws, especially due to its praiseworthy durability and defense.

For Boots, choose Sandstorm Trek Scarabshell boots, again, for their defense and durability.

Finally, for the belt, choose Arachnid Mesh Spiderweb Sash as it adds +1 to all skills and enhances your defense by 90-120%.