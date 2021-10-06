Diablo 2 Resurrected Sorceress Weapons Guide

The Diablo 2 Resurrected Sorceress class offers you a variety of weapons to equip. This guide focuses on providing you a list of all Diablo 2 Resurrected Sorceress Weapons along with their properties which you can benefit from to equip a stacked Sorceress character.
Diablo 2 Resurrected Sorceress Weapons
Sorceress is considered one of the best classes in Diablo 2 Resurrected due to its high elemental damage output and ranged AOE attacks. With the right weapons, you can come up with some powerful Sorceress Builds.
In addition, the Sorceress class comes with a variety of items that are mostly found as magical, rare, and unique. The items possessed by this class are like your standard Diablo 2 items however, they can only be accessed exclusively by the class they’re intended for.
Just like the Assassin’s Weapons, Sorceress’ Weapons are also divided into four parts. Below we’ve given all four categories of Sorceress items.
- Normal: This category of Sorceress items offers you no magical properties apart from Damage and Defense.
- Exceptional: A category of Sorceress items that appear in a yellowish look, indicating its rarity.
- Elite: This category of Sorceress items provides you with a high attack rate along with a high damage rate. However, Nightmare difficulty is required to find these items.
- Set Items: A category of Sorceress items that provides you an additional bonus in accordance with the number of repeated set items equipped.
Below is a list of all Diablo 2 Resurrected Sorceress Weapons that you’ll find as you level up your Sorceress:
Normal Weapons
Eagle Orb
- Damage 2-5
- Str Req: None
- Dex Req: None
- Sockets: 3
- Speed: -10
Sacred Globe
- Damage 3-8
- Str Req: None
- Dex Req: None
- Sockets: 3
- Speed: -10
Smoked Sphere
- Damage 4-10
- Str Req: None
- Dex Req: None
- Sockets: 3
- Speed: 0
Clasped Orb
- Damage 5-12
- Str Req: None
- Dex Req: None
- Sockets: 3
- Speed: 0
Jared’s Stone
- Damage 8-18
- Str Req: None
- Dex Req: None
- Sockets: 3
- Speed: 10
Exceptional Weapons
Glowing Orb
- Damage 8-21
- Str Req: None
- Dex Req: None
- Sockets: 3
- Speed: -10
Crystalline Globe
- Damage 10-26
- Str Req: None
- Dex Req: None
- Sockets: 3
- Speed: -10
Cloudy Sphere
- Damage 11-29
- Str Req: None
- Dex Req: None
- Sockets: 3
- Speed: 0
Sparkling Ball
- Damage 13-32
- Str Req: None
- Dex Req: None
- Sockets: 3
- Speed: 0
Swirling Crystal
- Damage 18-42
- Str Req: None
- Dex Req: None
- Sockets: 3
- Speed: 10
Elite Sorceress Weapons
Heavenly Stone
- Damage 18-46
- Str Req: 44
- Dex Req: 44
- Sockets: 3
- Speed: -10
Eldritch Orb
- Damage 20-54
- Str Req: 44
- Dex Req: 44
- Sockets: 3
- Speed: -10
Demon Heart
- Damage 23-59
- Str Req: 44
- Dex Req: 44
- Sockets: 3
- Speed: 0
Vortex Orb
- Damage 25-64
- Str Req: 44
- Dex Req: 44
- Sockets: 3
- Speed: 0
Dimensional Shard
- Damage 33-69
- Str Req: 44
- Dex Req: 44
- Sockets: 3
- Speed: 10
Set Item
Tal Rasha’s Lidless Eye
- Damage 18-42
- Str Req: 20
- Dex Req: 20
- Damage Bonus: 100 Str
- Speed: 10