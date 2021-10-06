Diablo 2 Resurrected Sorceress Weapons Guide

The Diablo 2 Resurrected Sorceress class offers you a variety of weapons to equip. This guide focuses on providing you a list of all Diablo 2 Resurrected Sorceress Weapons along with their properties which you can benefit from to equip a stacked Sorceress character.

Diablo 2 Resurrected Sorceress Weapons

Sorceress is considered one of the best classes in Diablo 2 Resurrected due to its high elemental damage output and ranged AOE attacks. With the right weapons, you can come up with some powerful Sorceress Builds.

In addition, the Sorceress class comes with a variety of items that are mostly found as magical, rare, and unique. The items possessed by this class are like your standard Diablo 2 items however, they can only be accessed exclusively by the class they’re intended for.

Just like the Assassin’s Weapons, Sorceress’ Weapons are also divided into four parts. Below we’ve given all four categories of Sorceress items.

Below is a list of all Diablo 2 Resurrected Sorceress Weapons that you’ll find as you level up your Sorceress:

Normal Weapons

Eagle Orb

Damage 2-5

Str Req: None

Dex Req: None

Sockets: 3

Speed: -10

Sacred Globe

Damage 3-8

Str Req: None

Dex Req: None

Sockets: 3

Speed: -10

Smoked Sphere

Damage 4-10

Str Req: None

Dex Req: None

Sockets: 3

Speed: 0

Clasped Orb

Damage 5-12

Str Req: None

Dex Req: None

Sockets: 3

Speed: 0

Jared’s Stone

Damage 8-18

Str Req: None

Dex Req: None

Sockets: 3

Speed: 10

Exceptional Weapons

Glowing Orb

Damage 8-21

Str Req: None

Dex Req: None

Sockets: 3

Speed: -10

Crystalline Globe

Damage 10-26

Str Req: None

Dex Req: None

Sockets: 3

Speed: -10

Cloudy Sphere

Damage 11-29

Str Req: None

Dex Req: None

Sockets: 3

Speed: 0

Sparkling Ball

Damage 13-32

Str Req: None

Dex Req: None

Sockets: 3

Speed: 0

Swirling Crystal

Damage 18-42

Str Req: None

Dex Req: None

Sockets: 3

Speed: 10

Elite Sorceress Weapons

Heavenly Stone

Damage 18-46

Str Req: 44

Dex Req: 44

Sockets: 3

Speed: -10

Eldritch Orb

Damage 20-54

Str Req: 44

Dex Req: 44

Sockets: 3

Speed: -10

Demon Heart

Damage 23-59

Str Req: 44

Dex Req: 44

Sockets: 3

Speed: 0

Vortex Orb

Damage 25-64

Str Req: 44

Dex Req: 44

Sockets: 3

Speed: 0

Dimensional Shard

Damage 33-69

Str Req: 44

Dex Req: 44

Sockets: 3

Speed: 10

Set Item

Tal Rasha’s Lidless Eye