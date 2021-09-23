Diablo 2 Resurrected Assassin Weapons Guide

By Umair Niazi

In this guide, we will list all of the Diablo 2 Resurrected Assassin Weapons that you can find in-game, along with their respective statistics and rarities to help you kit out your assassin character with the best gear.

Diablo 2 Resurrected Assassin Weapons

Classes in Diablo 2 Resurrected have their own specific items with rarities, the same is the case with the Assassin Class.

But there is a catch to it. Other classes can use items from different classes as they are not just restricted to one class. When you start leveling up your Assassin, you’ll find yourself able to access a number of options, with each one more tempting than the last.

However, Assassins class items can only be used by the Assassins class. All of these items have a random bonus for every skill in the class.

Assassins items are divided into four main categories that you can implement into different builds:

  • Normal – Items with no magical properties, other than Defense and Damage.
  • Exceptional – Rare items that appear in Yellow.
  • Elite – These items can only be found on Nightmare difficulty, and they give you a high attack/damage rate.
  • Set Items – Gives you extra bonus based on the number of same set items equipped.

Following are the weapons available for the Assassins Class based on the rarity type:

Normal Assassin Weapons

Katar

  • Damage: 4-7
  • Str Req: 20
  • Dex Req: 20
  • Sockets: 1-2
  • Speed: Very Fast

Wrist Blade

  • Damage: 5-9
  • Str Req: 33
  • Dex Req: 33
  • Sockets: 1-2
  • Speed: Very Fast

Hatchet Hands

  • Damage: 2-15
  • Str Req: 37
  • Dex Req: 37
  • Sockets: 1-2
  • Speed: Fast

Cestus

  • Damage: 7-15
  • Str Req: 42
  • Dex Req: 42
  • Sockets: 1-2
  • Speed: Very Fast

Claws

  • Damage: 8-15
  • Str Req: 46
  • Dex Req: 46
  • Sockets: 1-3
  • Speed: Very Fast

Blade Talons

  • Damage: 10-14
  • Str Req: 50
  • Dex Req: 50
  • Sockets: 1-3
  • Speed: Very Fast

Scissors Katar

  • Damage: 9-17
  • Str Req: 55
  • Dex Req: 55
  • Sockets: 1-3
  • Speed: Very Fast

Exceptional Assassin Weapons

Quhab

  • Damage: 11-24
  • Str Req: 47
  • Dex Req: 47
  • Sockets: 1-3
  • Speed: Very Fast

Wrist Spike

  • Damage: 13-27
  • Str Req: 55
  • Dex Req: 55
  • Sockets: 1-3
  • Speed: Very Fast

Fascia

  • Damage: 9-17
  • Str Req: 55
  • Dex Req: 55
  • Sockets: 1-3
  • Speed: Very Fast

Hand Scythe

  • Damage: 9-17
  • Str Req: 55
  • Dex Req: 55
  • Sockets: 1-3
  • Speed: Very Fast

Greater Claws

  • Damage: 9-17
  • Str Req: 55
  • Dex Req: 55
  • Sockets: 1-3
  • Speed: Very Fast

Greater Talons

  • Damage: 9-17
  • Str Req: 55
  • Dex Req: 55
  • Sockets: 1-3
  • Speed: Very Fast

Scissors Quhab

  • Damage: 9-17
  • Str Req: 55
  • Dex Req: 55
  • Sockets: 1-3
  • Speed: Very Fast

Elite Assassin Weapons

Suwayyah

  • Damage: 39-52
  • Str Req: 99
  • Dex Req: 99
  • Sockets: 3
  • Speed: Very Fast

Wrist Sword

  • Damage: 34-35
  • Str Req: 108
  • Dex Req: 108
  • Sockets: 3
  • Speed: Very Fast

War Fist

  • Damage: 44-53
  • Str Req: 108
  • Dex Req: 108
  • Sockets: 2
  • Speed: Fast

Battle Cestus

  • Damage: 36-42
  • Str Req: 110
  • Dex Req: 120
  • Sockets: 2
  • Speed: Very Fast

Feral Claws

  • Damage: 22-53
  • Str Req: 113
  • Dex Req: 113
  • Sockets: 3
  • Speed: Very Fast

Runic Talons

  • Damage: 24-44
  • Str Req: 115
  • Dex Req: 115
  • Sockets: 3
  • Speed: Very Fast

Scissors Suwayyah

  • Damage: 40-51
  • Str Req: 118
  • Dex Req: 118
  • Sockets: 3
  • Speed: Very Fast

Assassin Set Item

Natalya’s Mark

  • Damage: 120-156
  • Str Req: 118
  • Dex Req: 118
  • Damage against Undead: +200%
  • Speed: +40% Increased Attack Speed

Umair Niazi