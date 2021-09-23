Diablo 2 Resurrected Assassin Weapons Guide

In this guide, we will list all of the Diablo 2 Resurrected Assassin Weapons that you can find in-game, along with their respective statistics and rarities to help you kit out your assassin character with the best gear.

Diablo 2 Resurrected Assassin Weapons

Classes in Diablo 2 Resurrected have their own specific items with rarities, the same is the case with the Assassin Class.

But there is a catch to it. Other classes can use items from different classes as they are not just restricted to one class. When you start leveling up your Assassin, you’ll find yourself able to access a number of options, with each one more tempting than the last.

However, Assassins class items can only be used by the Assassins class. All of these items have a random bonus for every skill in the class.

Assassins items are divided into four main categories that you can implement into different builds:

Normal – Items with no magical properties, other than Defense and Damage.

– Items with no magical properties, other than Defense and Damage. Exceptional – Rare items that appear in Yellow.

– Rare items that appear in Yellow. Elite – These items can only be found on Nightmare difficulty, and they give you a high attack/damage rate.

– These items can only be found on Nightmare difficulty, and they give you a high attack/damage rate. Set Items – Gives you extra bonus based on the number of same set items equipped.

Following are the weapons available for the Assassins Class based on the rarity type:

Normal Assassin Weapons

Katar

Damage: 4-7

Str Req: 20

Dex Req: 20

Sockets: 1-2

Speed: Very Fast

Wrist Blade

Damage: 5-9

Str Req: 33

Dex Req: 33

Sockets: 1-2

Speed: Very Fast

Hatchet Hands

Damage: 2-15

Str Req: 37

Dex Req: 37

Sockets: 1-2

Speed: Fast

Cestus

Damage: 7-15

Str Req: 42

Dex Req: 42

Sockets: 1-2

Speed: Very Fast

Claws

Damage: 8-15

Str Req: 46

Dex Req: 46

Sockets: 1-3

Speed: Very Fast

Blade Talons

Damage: 10-14

Str Req: 50

Dex Req: 50

Sockets: 1-3

Speed: Very Fast

Scissors Katar

Damage: 9-17

Str Req: 55

Dex Req: 55

Sockets: 1-3

Speed: Very Fast

Exceptional Assassin Weapons

Quhab

Damage: 11-24

Str Req: 47

Dex Req: 47

Sockets: 1-3

Speed: Very Fast

Wrist Spike

Damage: 13-27

Str Req: 55

Dex Req: 55

Sockets: 1-3

Speed: Very Fast

Fascia

Damage: 9-17

Str Req: 55

Dex Req: 55

Sockets: 1-3

Speed: Very Fast

Hand Scythe

Damage: 9-17

Str Req: 55

Dex Req: 55

Sockets: 1-3

Speed: Very Fast

Greater Claws

Damage: 9-17

Str Req: 55

Dex Req: 55

Sockets: 1-3

Speed: Very Fast

Greater Talons

Damage: 9-17

Str Req: 55

Dex Req: 55

Sockets: 1-3

Speed: Very Fast

Scissors Quhab

Damage: 9-17

Str Req: 55

Dex Req: 55

Sockets: 1-3

Speed: Very Fast

Elite Assassin Weapons

Suwayyah

Damage: 39-52

Str Req: 99

Dex Req: 99

Sockets: 3

Speed: Very Fast

Wrist Sword

Damage: 34-35

Str Req: 108

Dex Req: 108

Sockets: 3

Speed: Very Fast

War Fist

Damage: 44-53

Str Req: 108

Dex Req: 108

Sockets: 2

Speed: Fast

Battle Cestus

Damage: 36-42

Str Req: 110

Dex Req: 120

Sockets: 2

Speed: Very Fast

Feral Claws

Damage: 22-53

Str Req: 113

Dex Req: 113

Sockets: 3

Speed: Very Fast

Runic Talons

Damage: 24-44

Str Req: 115

Dex Req: 115

Sockets: 3

Speed: Very Fast

Scissors Suwayyah

Damage: 40-51

Str Req: 118

Dex Req: 118

Sockets: 3

Speed: Very Fast

Assassin Set Item

Natalya’s Mark