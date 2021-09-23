Diablo 2 Resurrected Assassin Weapons Guide

In this guide, we will list all of the Diablo 2 Resurrected Assassin Weapons that you can find in-game, along with their respective statistics and rarities to help you kit out your assassin character with the best gear.
Diablo 2 Resurrected Assassin Weapons
Classes in Diablo 2 Resurrected have their own specific items with rarities, the same is the case with the Assassin Class.
But there is a catch to it. Other classes can use items from different classes as they are not just restricted to one class. When you start leveling up your Assassin, you’ll find yourself able to access a number of options, with each one more tempting than the last.
However, Assassins class items can only be used by the Assassins class. All of these items have a random bonus for every skill in the class.
Assassins items are divided into four main categories that you can implement into different builds:
- Normal – Items with no magical properties, other than Defense and Damage.
- Exceptional – Rare items that appear in Yellow.
- Elite – These items can only be found on Nightmare difficulty, and they give you a high attack/damage rate.
- Set Items – Gives you extra bonus based on the number of same set items equipped.
Following are the weapons available for the Assassins Class based on the rarity type:
Normal Assassin Weapons
Katar
- Damage: 4-7
- Str Req: 20
- Dex Req: 20
- Sockets: 1-2
- Speed: Very Fast
Wrist Blade
- Damage: 5-9
- Str Req: 33
- Dex Req: 33
- Sockets: 1-2
- Speed: Very Fast
Hatchet Hands
- Damage: 2-15
- Str Req: 37
- Dex Req: 37
- Sockets: 1-2
- Speed: Fast
Cestus
- Damage: 7-15
- Str Req: 42
- Dex Req: 42
- Sockets: 1-2
- Speed: Very Fast
Claws
- Damage: 8-15
- Str Req: 46
- Dex Req: 46
- Sockets: 1-3
- Speed: Very Fast
Blade Talons
- Damage: 10-14
- Str Req: 50
- Dex Req: 50
- Sockets: 1-3
- Speed: Very Fast
Scissors Katar
- Damage: 9-17
- Str Req: 55
- Dex Req: 55
- Sockets: 1-3
- Speed: Very Fast
Exceptional Assassin Weapons
Quhab
- Damage: 11-24
- Str Req: 47
- Dex Req: 47
- Sockets: 1-3
- Speed: Very Fast
Wrist Spike
- Damage: 13-27
- Str Req: 55
- Dex Req: 55
- Sockets: 1-3
- Speed: Very Fast
Fascia
- Damage: 9-17
- Str Req: 55
- Dex Req: 55
- Sockets: 1-3
- Speed: Very Fast
Hand Scythe
- Damage: 9-17
- Str Req: 55
- Dex Req: 55
- Sockets: 1-3
- Speed: Very Fast
Greater Claws
- Damage: 9-17
- Str Req: 55
- Dex Req: 55
- Sockets: 1-3
- Speed: Very Fast
Greater Talons
- Damage: 9-17
- Str Req: 55
- Dex Req: 55
- Sockets: 1-3
- Speed: Very Fast
Scissors Quhab
- Damage: 9-17
- Str Req: 55
- Dex Req: 55
- Sockets: 1-3
- Speed: Very Fast
Elite Assassin Weapons
Suwayyah
- Damage: 39-52
- Str Req: 99
- Dex Req: 99
- Sockets: 3
- Speed: Very Fast
Wrist Sword
- Damage: 34-35
- Str Req: 108
- Dex Req: 108
- Sockets: 3
- Speed: Very Fast
War Fist
- Damage: 44-53
- Str Req: 108
- Dex Req: 108
- Sockets: 2
- Speed: Fast
Battle Cestus
- Damage: 36-42
- Str Req: 110
- Dex Req: 120
- Sockets: 2
- Speed: Very Fast
Feral Claws
- Damage: 22-53
- Str Req: 113
- Dex Req: 113
- Sockets: 3
- Speed: Very Fast
Runic Talons
- Damage: 24-44
- Str Req: 115
- Dex Req: 115
- Sockets: 3
- Speed: Very Fast
Scissors Suwayyah
- Damage: 40-51
- Str Req: 118
- Dex Req: 118
- Sockets: 3
- Speed: Very Fast
Assassin Set Item
Natalya’s Mark
- Damage: 120-156
- Str Req: 118
- Dex Req: 118
- Damage against Undead: +200%
- Speed: +40% Increased Attack Speed