Diablo 2 Resurrected Sorceress Leveling Guide

This guide will help you with leveling the Sorceress class in Diablo 2 Resurrected including comprehensive details about stats, skills, and gears to invest in. We will help you level the Sorceress from level 1 till the end game gear and talk about class skills respec as well.

Diablo 2 Resurrected Sorceress Leveling

By following this guide, you will be able to effectively level up your Sorceress class and select the best possible gear and skills at each step.

We will also be giving you some useful tips here and there since the Sorceress class in Diablo 2 is a bit tricky to play.

Skill Tree

Starting with the skill tree, our character will focus more on the Fire Tree, and later on, we will invest some points in the Cold Tree as well. Dump all your points for the first 7-8 levels into the fire tree and level up the ‘Fire Bolt’.

Then invest a few points into the Cold tree and level up your Cold Nova as well. If you want, a few points can be invested into ‘Telekinesis’ as well.

Reach Level 18 by leveling up your Fire Ball, and then the important thing you need to unlock is ‘Teleport’.

Keep putting points into the Fire Ball skill until you reach Level 30, and then put a point into Fire Mastery. Spend a point into ‘Frozen Armor’ and the rest into ‘Fire Bolt’.

Respec Skills

Later on, you can respec your skills once you are in the end game and make it more focused on the Cold Tree.

Unlock Static Field, Telekinesis, and Teleport for your utility, and then head over to the Cold Tree. Put a few points into the following:

Frozen Armor

Cold Nova

Ice Bolt

Frozen Bolt

Blizzard

Glacial Spike

Cold Mastery

For the remaining points, dump them all into Cold Mastery and Blizzard until both of them are maxed out.

After that, you can now spend the remaining points on the Fire Tree. We suggest leveling up the Fire Ball and Fire Mastery as much as you can.

Stats

For the Sorceress Class, our main focus is going to be towards pumping out Vitality and Strength.

We recommend spending your early points in Vitality and Strength as reaching 25 Strength allows you to equip Belts on your character that increases your inventory space.

You can also level up the Energy to around 50-60 to have a decent amount of Mana. By the end game, your Energy, Vitality, and Strength need to be leveled up so you can use this build effectively.

Gear

For the gear, we will recommend wands and belts that buff your Fire tree skills. The following gear is a good choice for a Normal run:

Stealth Armor

Leaf Staff ( Provides fire buffs)

Bone Wand of Apprentice ( Provides cold buffs)

Ancient’s Pledge Shield

Hsarus Iron Heel Chain Boots

Doom Cord Belt

Wraith Coil Ring

Stone Eye Ring

Blood Fist Heavy Gloves

Nadir Helmet

Angel’s Amulet

Once you’ve cleared the game on Normal and are looking to move up to Nightmare, you can do a few upgrades like:

Crystal Sword ( Guaranteed 4 Sockets)

Lore Helmet

Smoke Armor

Blood Clasp Demonhide Sash

Plague Brogues Greaves

Grim Knot Ring

This build will comfortably get you through Nightmare, and from there, you can do small changes here and there based on what you see fit and the kind of drops you get.

We have kept the leveling process very simple to make it accessible for new players as well. This is essentially a template you can use to create your Sorceress Class and maybe figure out new ways to play the class.