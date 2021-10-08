In this Diablo 2 Resurrected Paladin Shields guide, we will go through the Paladin class-specific items that you can find Diablo 2 Resurrected, along with their different attributes, so that you can equip yourself with the best gear.
Diablo 2 Resurrected Paladin Shields
The Paladin class in Diablo 2 Resurrected gets Shields as class-specific items. These shields can add exceptional bonuses to your individual Paladin skills making for stronger Paladin Builds. They also add extras to your skill trees, as well as the Paladin skills.
Paladin shields also give a boost to all your resistances. These bonuses can be up to 5 to 45%. Additionally, you may also acquire socket diamonds and resistance affixes through Paladin Shields.
These shields are divided into different categories, which are mentioned below. You will find them through different sections of the game as you level your Paladin up.
- Normal: Each Paladin shield in this category will get an additional bonus depending on the level of the shield dropped by the monster.
- Exceptional: These shields are obtained starting from Act 4-5 till Nightmare and Hell.
- Elite: These shields can be found starting from Acts 3-5 Nightmare till Hell.
- Set Items: These items will give you bonuses depending on the number of same set items you are equipped with.
Let’s start with the Paladin class-specific items.
Normal Paladin Shields
The total number of shields in this category is 5, and the inherent bonuses that you’ll get with these shields include; Shimmering, Rainbow, Chromatic, Fine, Scintillating, and more.
Targe
- Smite Damage: 2-6
- Str Req: 16
- Clvl Req: 3
- Sockets: 1-4
- Speed: 0
Rondache
- Smite Damage: 2-8
- Str Req: 26
- Clvl Req: 6
- Sockets: 1-4
- Speed: 0
Heraldic Shield
- Smite Damage: 3-9
- Str Req: 40
- Clvl Req: 12
- Sockets: 1-4
- Speed: 0
Aerin Shield
- Smite Damage: 4-10
- Str Req: 50
- Clvl Req: 15
- Sockets: 1-4
- Speed: 0
Crown Shield
- Smite Damage: 4-12
- Str Req: 65
- Clvl Req: 12
- Sockets: 1-4
- Speed: 0
Exceptional Paladin Shields
There are ten shields under this category and the inherent bonuses that come along include Shimmering, Rainbow, Prismatic, Fine, Warrior’s, Soldier’s, and more.
Akaran Targe
- Smite Damage: 12-16
- Str Req: 44
- Clvl Req: 26
- Sockets: 1-4
- Speed: 0
Akaran Rondache
- Smite Damage: 15-20
- Str Req: 59
- Clvl Req: 30
- Sockets: 1-4
- Speed: 0
Protector Shield
- Smite Damage: 18-24
- Str Req: 69
- Clvl Req: 34
- Sockets: 1-4
- Speed: 0
Glided Shield
- Smite Damage: 20-28
- Str Req: 89
- Clvl Req: 38
- Sockets: 1-4
- Speed: 0
Royal Shield
- Smite Damage: 24-32
- Str Req: 114
- Clvl Req: 41
- Sockets: 1-4
- Speed: 0
Elite Shields
There are a total of 5 Elite shields with inherent bonuses such as Shimmering, Rainbow, Scintillating, Prismatic, Chromatic, and more.
Sacred Targe
- Smite Damage: 22-70
- Str Req: 86
- Clvl Req: 47
- Sockets: 1-4
- Speed: 0
Sacred Rondache
- Smite Damage: 35-58
- Str Req: 109
- Clvl Req: 52
- Sockets: 1-4
- Speed: 0
Kurast Shield
- Smite Damage: 10-82
- Str Req: 124
- Clvl Req: 55
- Sockets: 1-4
- Speed: 0
Zakarum Shield
- Smite Damage: 46-46
- Str Req: 142
- Clvl Req: 65
- Sockets: 1-4
- Speed: 0
Vortex Shield
- Smite Damage: 5-87
- Str Req: 148
- Clvl Req: 67
- Sockets: 1-4
- Speed: 0
Paladin Set Shields
There’s just one shield under the Set Items category.
Griswold’s Honor
- Smite Damage: 5-87
- Str Req: 148
- Clvl Req: 68
- Sockets: 3
- Speed: +65% Faster Blocking