In this Diablo 2 Resurrected Paladin Shields guide, we will go through the Paladin class-specific items that you can find Diablo 2 Resurrected, along with their different attributes, so that you can equip yourself with the best gear.

Diablo 2 Resurrected Paladin Shields

The Paladin class in Diablo 2 Resurrected gets Shields as class-specific items. These shields can add exceptional bonuses to your individual Paladin skills making for stronger Paladin Builds. They also add extras to your skill trees, as well as the Paladin skills.

Paladin shields also give a boost to all your resistances. These bonuses can be up to 5 to 45%. Additionally, you may also acquire socket diamonds and resistance affixes through Paladin Shields.

These shields are divided into different categories, which are mentioned below. You will find them through different sections of the game as you level your Paladin up.

Normal: Each Paladin shield in this category will get an additional bonus depending on the level of the shield dropped by the monster.

Each Paladin shield in this category will get an additional bonus depending on the level of the shield dropped by the monster. Exceptional: These shields are obtained starting from Act 4-5 till Nightmare and Hell.

These shields are obtained starting from Act 4-5 till Nightmare and Hell. Elite: These shields can be found starting from Acts 3-5 Nightmare till Hell.

These shields can be found starting from Acts 3-5 Nightmare till Hell. Set Items: These items will give you bonuses depending on the number of same set items you are equipped with.

Let’s start with the Paladin class-specific items.

Normal Paladin Shields

The total number of shields in this category is 5, and the inherent bonuses that you’ll get with these shields include; Shimmering, Rainbow, Chromatic, Fine, Scintillating, and more.

Targe

Smite Damage: 2-6

Str Req: 16

Clvl Req: 3

Sockets: 1-4

Speed: 0

Rondache

Smite Damage: 2-8

Str Req: 26

Clvl Req: 6

Sockets: 1-4

Speed: 0

Heraldic Shield

Smite Damage: 3-9

Str Req: 40

Clvl Req: 12

Sockets: 1-4

Speed: 0

Aerin Shield

Smite Damage: 4-10

Str Req: 50

Clvl Req: 15

Sockets: 1-4

Speed: 0

Crown Shield

Smite Damage: 4-12

Str Req: 65

Clvl Req: 12

Sockets: 1-4

Speed: 0

Exceptional Paladin Shields

There are ten shields under this category and the inherent bonuses that come along include Shimmering, Rainbow, Prismatic, Fine, Warrior’s, Soldier’s, and more.

Akaran Targe

Smite Damage: 12-16

Str Req: 44

Clvl Req: 26

Sockets: 1-4

Speed: 0

Akaran Rondache

Smite Damage: 15-20

Str Req: 59

Clvl Req: 30

Sockets: 1-4

Speed: 0

Protector Shield

Smite Damage: 18-24

Str Req: 69

Clvl Req: 34

Sockets: 1-4

Speed: 0

Glided Shield

Smite Damage: 20-28

Str Req: 89

Clvl Req: 38

Sockets: 1-4

Speed: 0

Royal Shield

Smite Damage: 24-32

Str Req: 114

Clvl Req: 41

Sockets: 1-4

Speed: 0

Elite Shields

There are a total of 5 Elite shields with inherent bonuses such as Shimmering, Rainbow, Scintillating, Prismatic, Chromatic, and more.

Sacred Targe

Smite Damage: 22-70

Str Req: 86

Clvl Req: 47

Sockets: 1-4

Speed: 0

Sacred Rondache

Smite Damage: 35-58

Str Req: 109

Clvl Req: 52

Sockets: 1-4

Speed: 0

Kurast Shield

Smite Damage: 10-82

Str Req: 124

Clvl Req: 55

Sockets: 1-4

Speed: 0

Zakarum Shield

Smite Damage: 46-46

Str Req: 142

Clvl Req: 65

Sockets: 1-4

Speed: 0

Vortex Shield

Smite Damage: 5-87

Str Req: 148

Clvl Req: 67

Sockets: 1-4

Speed: 0

Paladin Set Shields

There’s just one shield under the Set Items category.

Griswold’s Honor