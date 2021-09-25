The Paladin in Diablo 2 Resurrected uses auras to buff his defense up and improve his attacks. In this Diablo 2 Resurrected Paladin Leveling guide, we’ll be showing you how to get to Level 75 as a Paladin as soon as possible.

Diablo 2 Resurrected Paladin Leveling

There are many stages and levels of Paladin. We’ll be making our choices and choosing skills according to that to make effective Paladin Builds that can breeze past most of the early sections of the game and hold up towards the end-game.

Level 1-18

For our skills, we are going to go level 1 into Might from offensive Aura. Level 2 into sacrifice, sacrifice attacks rips off from your life so keep an eye on your life globe while using it. We’ll add the next 3-5 levels in Resist Fire.

Start upgrading Holy Fire until we reach level 12. Zeal unlocks at level 12, we will place just one point in Zeal.

An interesting fact about Zeal is that it locks the player and he can not move until Paladin executes all of his hits even if there is nothing in range of the attack. That’s partly why we’re going to avoid investing too much into Zeal.

Keep boosting your Holy Fire until level 18.

Level 18-75

At this level, we’ll go do a re-spec. Just click on the cross button to unassign all the skill points. Now give one point each to Prayer, Cleansing, Defiance, Vigor, Might, Blessed Aim, Holy Bolt, Smite, and Charge.

Here our main focus is on using Blessed Hammer. We’ll be topping it up to the max. Afterward, just add every point to Blessed Hammer as we level up. This will make Paladin a powerful damage dealer.

After filling Blessed Hammer with 20 skill points, shift your focus on Vigor and Concentration. Continue distributing points equally among these two. Keep doing this until they get 20 skill points each.

When you fight enemies activate your Concentration Aura and switch your left-click to Blessed Hammer. Make yourself acquainted with Blessed Hammer’s travel pattern. Blessed hammer takes some time to master.

You can invest the rest of your points in Holy Shield and Staff Teleportation. Use it along with Blessed Hammer to make a lethal combination.

Stats Distribution

There are four different attributes in which you can invest your stat points. Let’s start with Strength. We need strength stat points to equip relevant leveling gear.

We suggest you invest around 60 points in strength. Energy is the least important so add only 20 points to it.

Next in line is Dexterity. Just throw some points in Dexterity so you can equip leveling gear. Do not invest much in it until you get Holy Shield. You can always steal points from leveling down others and top up Dexterity to max points for better defense later.

Vitality is by far the most important attribute. Just add the remaining points in it. Paladin has to deal with a lot of damage so having maximum health is important.

Best Gear for Paladins in D2 Resurrected

Weapon

Let’s start with the main weapon. Grief Sword is a good option as Paladin’s weapon. It has good stats and causes up to 400 damage. Breath of the dying and Death (Axe, Sword) are also good options that can be used.

Shield

Getting a good shield is a must. Exile Shield not only gives a good block rate (30% faster block rate) but also comes with nice Paladin-specific bonuses. It adds up to your extra defensive abilities.

Helmet

You can also add a helmet to your equipment to get some extra defense. Guillaume’s Face Winged Helm is a good option.

Body Armor

When it comes to body armor, we recommend Fortitude. It is an excellent defensive body armor with high extra Life, defense, and decent resists.

Boots/Gloves/Belt/Rings

You can get any boots, gloves, belt and rings. See the stats and decide for yourself. They don’t have much impact but can enhance your blows, defense, speed, etc,

Amulet

In the Amulet section, Highlord’s Wrath is a good choice. It provides extra attack speed and adds +1 to all skills.