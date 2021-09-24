Diablo 2 Resurrected Monastery Locations Guide

In Diablo 2 Resurrected, Monastery Barracks and Monastery Catacombs are two locations you will have to visit in order to progress and these locations are a bit tricky to find. In this guide, we have provided the locations of both Monastery Barracks and Catacombs in detail in Diablo 2 Resurrected.

Diablo 2 Resurrected Monastery Locations

You will need to find Monastery Barracks for the Tools of the Trade quest and after completing that, your next task will be to reach Monastery Catacombs for Sisters to the Slaughter quest.

While playing through Act I, you can start the Tools of the Trade and Sisters to the Slaughter quests from the Underground Passage.

Tools of the Trade quest can be started by talking to the blacksmith. In this quest, you will be making your way to the Monastery Barracks.

For the Sisters to the Slaughter quest, you will have to talk to Deckard Cain after you complete the Tools of the Trade quest. In this quest, you will be making your way to the Monastery Catacombs.

How to Find Monastery Barracks

The Monastery locations in D2 Resurrected are not marked on the map and map layouts are random, so they will be a bit tricky to reach.

In order to reach the Monastery Barracks, make your way to the Black Marsh area by moving through Cold Plains, Stony Field and Dark Wood areas.

Once in Black Marsh, open your map and find a road that will be leading to The Tamoe Highland. Head on this road and keep moving forward until you reach the Monastery Gate. From inside, there will be an exit going to The Outer Cloister.

Head to the Outer Cloister and then move ahead to reach the Monastery Barracks. Explore the surrounding area to find the Smith and progress the quest.

The Smith is a boss you will have to defeat to get your hands on the Horadric Malus. Return to the blacksmith, Charsi, and hand over the Horadric Malus to her to complete this quest.

How to Find Monastery Catacombs

After completing the Tools of the Trade quest, talk to Deckard Cain to start the Sisters to the Slaughter quest, in which you will have to find the Monastery Catacombs.

First, make your way back to the Monastery Barracks. In Monastery Barracks, find the jail and enter it. Keep moving forward until you reach The Inner Cloister.

The exit of the Inner Cloister will take you to the Cathedral. The Monastery Catacombs is located ahead of the Cathedral.

The Monastery Catacombs are divided into 3 levels and you will have to face off against Andariel boss who is located on the 3rd level.

Defeat the boss to complete the quest which will unlock the 2nd Act of Diablo 2 Resurrected!