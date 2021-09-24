In this guide, we will provide you with the necessary information to get the Horadric Malus in Diablo 2 Resurrected. Charsi the Blacksmith left her Horadric Malus at the Forsaken Monastery, so you need to collect it from the Monastery.

How to Get the Horadric Malus in Diablo 2 Resurrected

As the Horadric Malus is located at the Monastery, you need to reach the Monastery to find it.

To do so, make your way to the East of Black Marsh to reach Tamoe Highlands. Once you reach the Forsaken Monastery, move towards the hall at the entrance.

Next, you will find the Rogue Fountain right at the center of Outer Cloister. To the right of this fountain, you can see the Outer Cloister waypoint.

Activate the waypoint, and move towards the Western End of the enclosure, which is exactly to the left of the exit door of the entrance hall.

Now, you will reach the Monastery quarters by moving straight towards the large door, one step closer to the Malus.

Once the players get inside the quarters, they need to move towards the opposite wall by passing through the door.

This room might require some clearing, so you need to be careful coming here. Now, turn left and keep on moving in the same direction until you see a door to your left.

Pass through the door and move straight to reach the third door from this point. This door leads you to the Smith’s forgery. Now, defeat the Smith to get the Horadric Malus hanging on the rack with the weapons.

So, this is how you can get to the Horadric Malus. We hope that this guide helps you to get the Horadric Malus, so you can hand it over to the Charsi to get some useful rewards.