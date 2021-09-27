Diablo 2 Resurrected Lower Kurast Farming Guide

In Diablo 2 Resurrected Act 3, the Lower Kurast area has a high number of clickable chests, super chests, and other types of loot which allows players to farm High Runes and other material quickly and efficiently. In this guide, we will explain all you need to know about Lower Kurast farming in Diablo 2 Resurrected.

Diablo 2 Resurrected Lower Kurast Farming

Lower Kurast is located near Flayer Jungle in Act 3 of the story. Lower Kurast is well known for its Super Chests which are present in small huts.

Super Chests spawn on certain tiles, and they drop different types of jewels, charms, Runes, and other items. They give a good chance of getting high-tier Runes as loot from them, such as Lo, Sur, Ohm, and other high-tier Runes.

Magic Find does not affect the loot you get from the Super chests, so you won’t have to worry about using a Magic build while farming Lower Kurast.

Along with Super Chests, other types of loot, such as logs, weapon racks, and clickable chests, are also commonly found in Lower Kurast.

Farming in Lower Kurast

Having a good High rune drop rate, Lower Kurast is a really good place to farm them.

To farm Lower Kurast, make sure you are ready to dodge enemies and go straight for the loot. For Lower Kurast, choose the gear which provides the best movement speed to you.

Loot Locations

In Lower Kurast, there will be one or two campfires near which will be a couple of huts having 3 Super Chests. Super Chests drop Charms, Runes, jewels, and other items.

So, when farming Lower Kurast, make sure to look for these campfires as these are the main point of farming the area.

Farming Tips

While farming Lower Kurast, make sure that you have the highest movement speed you can get so you can move through the level faster.

Also, Lower Kurast farming is best suited to characters with teleport powers and also those characters that have a high castrate.

However, make sure that you do not continuously spam Lower Kurast dungeons for farming, as you may get a temporary server ban for joining too many multiplayer sessions in a short time.