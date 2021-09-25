Blizzard Sorceress is one of the best Starter Builds. However, the build can be quite challenging if you’re on a budget. This Blizzard Sorceress Build guide will help you put together a budget-friendly build in Diablo 2 Resurrect.

Diable 2 Resurrected Blizzard Sorceress Build

Blizzard Sorceress freezes anything and everything that she sees. She has one of the largest AoE in Diablo 2 Resurrected. However, if you’re planning on pitching her up against the enemies that are immune to cold damages, then she might not be the best choice for you.

Here’s our take on the best Blizzard Sorceress build that is capable of turning the enemies into a giant stack of ice.

Attributes

Strength: 156

Dexterity: 82

Vitality: 462

Energy: 72

Defense: 1770

Stamina: 619

Life: 1288

Mana: 600

Fire Resistance: 48

Cold Resistance: 44

Lightning Resistance: 75

Poison Resistance: 63

Fire Skill Tree

Since this build is all about cold spells, having more fire skills will only be a waste of skill points. Therefore, there’ll only be a single fire skill for this build.

Warmth (14)

Warmth is a passive skill that will help you recover your mana.

Lightning Skill Tree

Telekinesis (14)

Static Field (14)

Teleport (14)

Telekinesis will help you pick up objects and attack enemies solely through your mind powers. Static Field, on the other hand, is an offensive ability that will reduce the health of the enemies surrounding you.

Lastly, Teleport will help you quickly travel to another location. The location has to be in your line of sight for the teleport skill to work.

Cold Skill Tree

This is where the actual magic happens. No amount of skill points invested in this skill tree would be sufficient.

Frozen Armor (14)

Ice Bolt (33)

Ice Blast (33)

Frost Nova (14)

Glacial Spike (33)

Blizzard (33)

Frozen Orb (28)

Cold Mastery (17)

Frozen armor plays a defensive as well as an offensive role. It won’t just protect you from enemy attacks but also turn them into a big block of ice whenever they attack you.

Ice Bolt is yet another offensive ability that slows down your opponents and deals them damage. Ice Blast will freeze the enemies while Ice Nova will slow them down.

The same goes for Glacial Spike and Blizzard. However, these abilities achieve the same effect through comets and shards of ice.

Frozen Orb, too, deals damage to the enemies through an ice attack. Lastly, Cold Mastery is a passive skill that makes your other cold skills more damaging.

Gear

Weapon: Death’s Fathom

Helmet: Harlequin Crest

Body Armor: Tal Rasha’s Guardianship (Lacquered Plate)

Belt: Tal Rasha’s Fine-Spun Cloth (Mesh Belt)

Amulet: Tal Rasha’s Adjudication

Shield: Spirit

Ring 1: Nagelring

Ring 2: Nagelring

Gloves: Chance Guards

Boots: Sandstorm Trek

Secondary Weapon: Call to Arms

Secondary Shield: Spirit

Charm 1: Hellfire Torch

Charm 2: Annihilus

Charm 3: Small Charm of Good Luck

Charm 4: Gheed’s Fortune

Most of the gear for this build is easy to find except the body armor and the amulet. As far as the boots are concerned, they’ve been added to the gear for their poison resistance ability.

Mercenary Gear

This build has Act 2 Nightmare Mercenary. You can also opt for the Holy Freeze mercenary if you feel like your build isn’t ‘cold’ enough.