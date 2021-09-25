Blizzard Sorceress is one of the best Starter Builds. However, the build can be quite challenging if you’re on a budget. This Blizzard Sorceress Build guide will help you put together a budget-friendly build in Diablo 2 Resurrect.
Diable 2 Resurrected Blizzard Sorceress Build
Blizzard Sorceress freezes anything and everything that she sees. She has one of the largest AoE in Diablo 2 Resurrected. However, if you’re planning on pitching her up against the enemies that are immune to cold damages, then she might not be the best choice for you.
Here’s our take on the best Blizzard Sorceress build that is capable of turning the enemies into a giant stack of ice.
Attributes
- Strength: 156
- Dexterity: 82
- Vitality: 462
- Energy: 72
- Defense: 1770
- Stamina: 619
- Life: 1288
- Mana: 600
- Fire Resistance: 48
- Cold Resistance: 44
- Lightning Resistance: 75
- Poison Resistance: 63
Fire Skill Tree
Since this build is all about cold spells, having more fire skills will only be a waste of skill points. Therefore, there’ll only be a single fire skill for this build.
- Warmth (14)
Warmth is a passive skill that will help you recover your mana.
Lightning Skill Tree
- Telekinesis (14)
- Static Field (14)
- Teleport (14)
Telekinesis will help you pick up objects and attack enemies solely through your mind powers. Static Field, on the other hand, is an offensive ability that will reduce the health of the enemies surrounding you.
Lastly, Teleport will help you quickly travel to another location. The location has to be in your line of sight for the teleport skill to work.
Cold Skill Tree
This is where the actual magic happens. No amount of skill points invested in this skill tree would be sufficient.
- Frozen Armor (14)
- Ice Bolt (33)
- Ice Blast (33)
- Frost Nova (14)
- Glacial Spike (33)
- Blizzard (33)
- Frozen Orb (28)
- Cold Mastery (17)
Frozen armor plays a defensive as well as an offensive role. It won’t just protect you from enemy attacks but also turn them into a big block of ice whenever they attack you.
Ice Bolt is yet another offensive ability that slows down your opponents and deals them damage. Ice Blast will freeze the enemies while Ice Nova will slow them down.
The same goes for Glacial Spike and Blizzard. However, these abilities achieve the same effect through comets and shards of ice.
Frozen Orb, too, deals damage to the enemies through an ice attack. Lastly, Cold Mastery is a passive skill that makes your other cold skills more damaging.
Gear
- Weapon: Death’s Fathom
- Helmet: Harlequin Crest
- Body Armor: Tal Rasha’s Guardianship (Lacquered Plate)
- Belt: Tal Rasha’s Fine-Spun Cloth (Mesh Belt)
- Amulet: Tal Rasha’s Adjudication
- Shield: Spirit
- Ring 1: Nagelring
- Ring 2: Nagelring
- Gloves: Chance Guards
- Boots: Sandstorm Trek
- Secondary Weapon: Call to Arms
- Secondary Shield: Spirit
- Charm 1: Hellfire Torch
- Charm 2: Annihilus
- Charm 3: Small Charm of Good Luck
- Charm 4: Gheed’s Fortune
Most of the gear for this build is easy to find except the body armor and the amulet. As far as the boots are concerned, they’ve been added to the gear for their poison resistance ability.
Mercenary Gear
This build has Act 2 Nightmare Mercenary. You can also opt for the Holy Freeze mercenary if you feel like your build isn’t ‘cold’ enough.
- Body Armor: Treachery
- Helmet: Tal Rasha’s Horadric Crest (Death Mask)
- Weapon: Insight