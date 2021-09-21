Diablo 2 Resurrected Duriel Boss Guide

Duriel also referred to as the Lord of Pain, is the last boss you’ll encounter in Act 2 of Diablo 2 Resurrected. In order to complete the Seven Tombs quest, you must defeat Diablo 2 Resurrected Duriel Boss.

Diablo 2 Resurrected Duriel Boss

This Duriel Boss guide gives detail on the strengths, weaknesses, strategies to defeat the boss along with the items he drops.

Lord of Pain is the twin brother of Andariel and one of the four Lesser Evils in D2R. You’ll find him in Act 2 at Tal Rasha’s Tomb below the Canyon of the Magi right outside Lut Gholein. Once at the location, it’s time to face Duriel in a Boss Fight.

Stats

Duriel’s stats, and thus consequently his strength in battle may vary depending on the difficulty you’re playing D2R on.

Normal

Level: 22

Health: 3995

Experience: 6007

Nightmare

Level: 55

Health: 55799

Experience: 147990

Hell

Level: 88

Health: 84524

Experience: 914751

Duriel’s Attacks

Before heading into the fight, let’s focus on Duriel’s arsenal to see what he has to offer.

Duriel has three main attacks that he uses throughout the fight:

Holy Freeze Aura: Using this attack, he freezes his opponents along with their allies resulting in a slow movement speed.

Charge: Using this charge attack, he can attack opponents exceeding melee range.

Smite: Using this attack, Duriel stuns his opponents.

Duriel’s Weaknesses

Just like any other boss in Diablo 2, Duriel despite being the Lord of pain, can endure pain himself. Mostly he shows weakness towards Fire, Cold, Poison and Light, depending upon what difficulty he’s on.

Below we’ve listed down Duriel’s weaknesses according to his level of difficulty:

Normal

Fire: 25

Cold: 50

Poison: 20

Light: 20

Magical: 0

Physical: 0

Nightmare

Fire: 50

Cold: 75

Poison: 50

Light: 50

Magical: 0

Physical: 0

Hell

Fire: 75

Cold: 95

Poison:75

Light: 75

Magical: 0

Physical: 0

How to Defeat Duriel in D2 Resurrected

You’ll face Duriel at Tal Rasha’s Tomb. Once the boss fight starts, it won’t take much time for you to realize that Duriel is no ordinary boss.

He’s considered as one of the hardest-to-beat bosses in Diablo 2 Resurrected.

It’s recommended to take Duriel to the big chamber for an ample amount of space for you to work with. If things go a little south, you’ll need to distract Duriel by summoning another monster and using the opportunity to use the Town Portal.

You can use Cold Attacks to slow Duriel Down during the fight, and ranged is probably the best way you can tackle the entire boss fight without putting yourself at too much of a risk.

There are a few recommended classes to play against this monster. Classes such as Assassin, Barbarian, and Necromancer.

Assassin

Perhaps the best class to play against Duriel is Assassin. Using the Burst of Speed ability, you can leave your trails behind the boss. Meaning you can easily outrun him.

Barbarian

Another amazing class to face Duriel with is the Barbarian. Barbarian is really helpful when fighting with melee attacks. Activating healing points and equipping good weapons can lead to an easy victory with this class.

Necromancer

One of the most decorated classes in Diablo 2. Using a Bonemancer, you can make full use of the Bone Prison during the fight, following it up with another spell of yours.

Duriel Drops

Once you’ve successfully defeated Duriel, he’ll drop different types of Weapon and Armor items based upon what difficulty he’s on.

Below is a list of items he drops according to the level of difficulty.

Normal

Infernal Sign

Iratha’s Cord

Arctic Mitts

Iratha’s Cuff

Vidala’s Fetlock

Cleglaw’s Tooth

Cathan’s Visage

Berserker’s Hauberk

Sigon’s Visor

Vidala’s Barb

Sigon’s Guard

Arcanna’s Deathwand

Nightmare

Earthshaker

Lycander’s Aim

Haemosu’s Adamant

Duriel’s Shell

Tal Rasha’s Horadric Crest

Blackhorn’s Face

Boneslayer Blade

Cloudcrack

Lidless Wall

Aldur’s Stony Gaze

Spire of Honor

Cliffkiller

Skull Collector

Stormspike

The Minotaur

The Atlantean

Wilhelm’s Pride

Snowclash

Aldur’s Advance

War Traveler

M’avina’s Icy Clutch

Lava Gout

Husoldal Evo

Trang-Oul’s Wing

Lycander’s Flank

Blackhand Key

Bartuc’s Cut-Throat

Natalya’s Totem

Vampire Gaze

Herald of Zakarum

Gerke’s Sanctuary

Magewrath

Skullder’s Ire

Tal Rasha’s Lidless Eye

The Oculus

Guillaume’s Face

Valkyrie Wing

Todesfaelle Flamme

Hell