Diablo 2 Resurrected Duriel Boss Guide

Duriel also referred to as the Lord of Pain, is the last boss you’ll encounter in Act 2 of Diablo 2 Resurrected. In order to complete the Seven Tombs quest, you must defeat Diablo 2 Resurrected Duriel Boss.
This Duriel Boss guide gives detail on the strengths, weaknesses, strategies to defeat the boss along with the items he drops.
Lord of Pain is the twin brother of Andariel and one of the four Lesser Evils in D2R. You’ll find him in Act 2 at Tal Rasha’s Tomb below the Canyon of the Magi right outside Lut Gholein. Once at the location, it’s time to face Duriel in a Boss Fight.
Stats
Duriel’s stats, and thus consequently his strength in battle may vary depending on the difficulty you’re playing D2R on.
Normal
- Level: 22
- Health: 3995
- Experience: 6007
Nightmare
- Level: 55
- Health: 55799
- Experience: 147990
Hell
- Level: 88
- Health: 84524
- Experience: 914751
Duriel’s Attacks
Before heading into the fight, let’s focus on Duriel’s arsenal to see what he has to offer.
Duriel has three main attacks that he uses throughout the fight:
Holy Freeze Aura: Using this attack, he freezes his opponents along with their allies resulting in a slow movement speed.
Charge: Using this charge attack, he can attack opponents exceeding melee range.
Smite: Using this attack, Duriel stuns his opponents.
Duriel’s Weaknesses
Just like any other boss in Diablo 2, Duriel despite being the Lord of pain, can endure pain himself. Mostly he shows weakness towards Fire, Cold, Poison and Light, depending upon what difficulty he’s on.
Below we’ve listed down Duriel’s weaknesses according to his level of difficulty:
Normal
- Fire: 25
- Cold: 50
- Poison: 20
- Light: 20
- Magical: 0
- Physical: 0
Nightmare
- Fire: 50
- Cold: 75
- Poison: 50
- Light: 50
- Magical: 0
- Physical: 0
Hell
- Fire: 75
- Cold: 95
- Poison:75
- Light: 75
- Magical: 0
- Physical: 0
How to Defeat Duriel in D2 Resurrected
You’ll face Duriel at Tal Rasha’s Tomb. Once the boss fight starts, it won’t take much time for you to realize that Duriel is no ordinary boss.
He’s considered as one of the hardest-to-beat bosses in Diablo 2 Resurrected.
It’s recommended to take Duriel to the big chamber for an ample amount of space for you to work with. If things go a little south, you’ll need to distract Duriel by summoning another monster and using the opportunity to use the Town Portal.
You can use Cold Attacks to slow Duriel Down during the fight, and ranged is probably the best way you can tackle the entire boss fight without putting yourself at too much of a risk.
There are a few recommended classes to play against this monster. Classes such as Assassin, Barbarian, and Necromancer.
Assassin
Perhaps the best class to play against Duriel is Assassin. Using the Burst of Speed ability, you can leave your trails behind the boss. Meaning you can easily outrun him.
Barbarian
Another amazing class to face Duriel with is the Barbarian. Barbarian is really helpful when fighting with melee attacks. Activating healing points and equipping good weapons can lead to an easy victory with this class.
Necromancer
One of the most decorated classes in Diablo 2. Using a Bonemancer, you can make full use of the Bone Prison during the fight, following it up with another spell of yours.
Duriel Drops
Once you’ve successfully defeated Duriel, he’ll drop different types of Weapon and Armor items based upon what difficulty he’s on.
Below is a list of items he drops according to the level of difficulty.
Normal
- Infernal Sign
- Iratha’s Cord
- Arctic Mitts
- Iratha’s Cuff
- Vidala’s Fetlock
- Cleglaw’s Tooth
- Cathan’s Visage
- Berserker’s Hauberk
- Sigon’s Visor
- Vidala’s Barb
- Sigon’s Guard
- Arcanna’s Deathwand
Nightmare
- Earthshaker
- Lycander’s Aim
- Haemosu’s Adamant
- Duriel’s Shell
- Tal Rasha’s Horadric Crest
- Blackhorn’s Face
- Boneslayer Blade
- Cloudcrack
- Lidless Wall
- Aldur’s Stony Gaze
- Spire of Honor
- Cliffkiller
- Skull Collector
- Stormspike
- The Minotaur
- The Atlantean
- Wilhelm’s Pride
- Snowclash
- Aldur’s Advance
- War Traveler
- M’avina’s Icy Clutch
- Lava Gout
- Husoldal Evo
- Trang-Oul’s Wing
- Lycander’s Flank
- Blackhand Key
- Bartuc’s Cut-Throat
- Natalya’s Totem
- Vampire Gaze
- Herald of Zakarum
- Gerke’s Sanctuary
- Magewrath
- Skullder’s Ire
- Tal Rasha’s Lidless Eye
- The Oculus
- Guillaume’s Face
- Valkyrie Wing
- Todesfaelle Flamme
Hell
- Steel Shade
- Spike Thorn
- Eschuta’s Temper
- Windhammer
- Soul Drainer
- Nosferatu’s Coil
- Flamebellow
- Demon’s Arch
- Marrowwalk
- Baranar’s Star
- Rune Master
- Stormshield
- Alma Negra
- The Reaper’s Toll
- Kira’s Guardian
- The Gladiator’s Bane