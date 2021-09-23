Diablo 2 Resurrected Diablo Boss Guide

Diablo 2 Resurrected’s Diablo boss is one of the harder fights in the game. You encounter Diablo in the Chaos Sanctuary in Act 4. In this guide, we will show you how to fight the Diablo 2 Resurrected Diablo Boss along with detailed stats and how he fairs in different difficulties.

Diablo 2 Resurrected Diablo Boss

Diablo appears in D2R towards the end of the fourth Act. In order to progress forward and complete the Terror’s End Quest.

Diablo will appear in the center of the pentagram after you’ve successfully opened the five seals and killed the other three bosses out of the sanctuary.

The big demon is the literal Lord of Terror and the youngest of the Prime Evil trio (Diablo, Baal, and Mephisto). He puts up a formidable challenge and depending on what difficulty you’re on, you’re going to have one hell of a time in beating this fight.

Stats

Following are the stats for Diablo at every difficultly level:

Normal

Level: 40

Boss Health: 13818

Experience Points Earned: 44902

Nightmare

Level: 62

Boss Health: 90749

Experience Points Earned: 465362

Hell

Level: 94

Boss Health: 113812

Experience Points Earned: 2195808

Diablo Attacks

Melee Attacks 1 & 2: Diablo has two types of melee attacks that he uses against you.

Pink Lightning: This is a lightning bolt attack that deals both Physical and Lightning damage.

Cold Hand: Does magic damage and chills for 8 seconds.

Fire Nova: Does fire damage

Firestorm: A huge fire blast, that deals physical and fire damage.

Firewall: Makes walls of flames, passing through which or getting caught in which does fire damage.

Diablo’s Weaknesses

Below are the stats for elemental type damage given to the boss in every difficulty level:

Normal

Fire: 33

Cold: 33

Poison: 50

Lightning: 33

Magical: 0

Physical: 0

Nightmare

Fire: 50

Cold: 50

Poison: 50

Lightning: 50

Magical: 0

Physical: 0

Hell

Fire: 50

Cold: 50

Poison: 50

Lightning: 50

Magical: 0

Physical: 45

How to Defeat Diablo in D2 Resurrected

He is most vulnerable during the slow charges he does at you. Escape the charged direction and keep hitting him, slowing him down helps make the slow charge last longer with cc attacks, like cold attacks and Freeze aura, the Decrepify curse, etc.

He has various elemental and physical damage dealing spells to counter heroes, so you need to be able to absorb a lot of damage or have healing and regeneration potions by your side.

Bring lightning and flame resistance potions and items. The most dangerous spell he can use is the pink lightning spell, he sprays the attack in the direction he is facing and can turn in a circle while blowing it out.

So, it’s best to keep circling around him and keep moving until he doesn’t stop using the spell.

Diablo Drops

Diablo has great loot available for early-game. You’ll be getting different rewards based on the game’s difficulty.

Normal

Langer Briser

Visceratuant

Rite of Passage

Infernostride

String of Ears

The Spirit Shroud

Arcanna’s Flesh

Heavenly Garb

Ribcracker

Skin of the Vipermagi

Cow King’s Horns

Peasant Crown

The Grim Reaper

Venom Grip

Sigon’s Shelter

Rattlecage

Steeldriver

The Patriarch

Blastbark

Spineripper

Riphook

Doomslinger

The Impaler

Nightmare

Hwanin’s Splendor

Crown of Thieves

Grim’s Burning Dead

Toothrow

Radament’s Sphere

Laying of Hands

Jalal’s Mane

Atma’s Wail

Que-Hegan’s Wisdom

Hell