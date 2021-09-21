Diablo 2 Resurrected Baal Boss Guide

Baal or Tor’Baalos is an Act boss you’ll face in Diablo 2 Resurrected. In this guide, we have given the strengths, weaknesses, strategies to defeat the Diablo 2 Resurrected Baal Boss.
Diablo 2 Resurrected Baal Boss
Lord of Destruction is the last Prime Evil you’ll face in Diablo 2 Resurrected making him one of the strongest and hardest-to-beat antagonists in the game.
You’ll find him in Act 5: The Worldstone Chamber at the Throne of Destruction level. Once at the location, get ready to face one of the biggest challenges in D2 Resurrected; known as Baal or Tor’Baalos.
Stats
Below you can find Baal’s stats which change with respect to the difficulty of the game.
Normal
- Level: 40
- Health: 13818
- Experience: 44902
Nightmare
- Level: 62
- Health: 90749
- Experience: 465362
Hell
- Level: 94
- Health: 113812
- Experience: 2195808
Baal’s Attacks
There is a variety of spell attacks that Baal uses during the boss fight. We’ve listed all of them down below:
Defense Curse
Used for reducing an opponent’s defense.
Blood Mana
Used for reducing the opponent’s hit points. Casted upon those characters who possess a higher number of mana as compared to hit points.
Incineration Nova
Used for summoning a Nova of Fireball.
Hoarfrost
This spell is used for knocking back all opponents in the area.
Mana Rift
Used for reducing 50% of the opponent’s mana.
Teleport
Used for teleporting.
Festering Appendage
Used for dealing damage upon opponent’s by summoning tentacles from the ground that attack nearby targets.
Vile Effigy
Used for cloning Baal. A clone who possesses the same abilities as Baal.
Baal’s Weaknesses
With all the attacks that Baal possesses, he also has weaknesses that you can target.
Baal’s difficulty level is divided into three parts and he shows different levels of weaknesses at different difficulties.
Normal
At normal difficulty, Baal shows weakness towards Fire (33), Cold (33), Poison (50) and Light (33).
- Fire: 33
- Cold: 33
- Poison: 50
- Light: 33
Nightmare
At a nightmare difficulty, Baal shows weakness towards Fire (50), Cold (50), Poison (50) and Light (50).
- Fire: 50
- Cold: 50
- Poison: 50
- Light: 50
Hell
At a hell difficulty, Baal shows weakness towards Fire (50), Cold (50), Poison (50) Light (50), and Physical (50).
- Fire: 50
- Cold: 50
- Poison: 50
- Light: 50
- Physical: 50
How to Defeat Baal in D2 Resurrected
The fight against Baal in Diablo 2 starts off at the Throne of Destruction. However, before you can get close to Baal and kill him, he summons a total of five waves of minions. Below is the order in which you’ll face the minions:
Wave#1
- Colenzo the Annihilator
- Warped Shaman/ Warped One minions.
Wave#2
- Achmel the Cursed
- Unraveler
Wave#3
- Bartuc the Bloody
- Council Member
Wave#4
- Ventar the Unholy
- Venom Lord
Wave#5
- Lister the Tormentor
Once you’ve made your way through all five waves of minions. You’ll finally face the final act boss in Diablo 2 Resurrected.
Baal uses a combination of cold, fire, and lightning attacks. Therefore, it’s better to have a good amount of resistance. Apart from that, make sure to collect as many healing and mana potions as you can.
Probably the most useful strategy during this boss fight is to slow down Baal then follow it up by using cold attacks such as Freezing Arrow and make full use of your cold spell arsenal.
Once Baal summons his tentacles, use melee attacks to destroy and damage them until Baal is defeated.
If he still manages to defeat you, upgrade your weapons, raise your level a bit then come back to slay the monster.
Loot Drops
Upon defeating Baal, he drops multiple items for you to collect. These are all the items Baal drops arranged according to their difficulty level.
Normal
- Blade of Ali Baba
- Islestrike
- Milabrega’s Robe
- Silks of the Victor
- Lance Guard
- Athena’s Wrath
- Headstriker
- Stealskull
- Blackbog’s Sharp
- Bing Sz Wang
- Warpspear
- The Fetid Sprinkler
- Spirit Forge
- Stormchaser
- Pus Spitter
- Stormrider
- Iron Pelt
- Soulfeast Tine
- Spellsteel
- Hwanin’s Justice
- Blackleach Blade
- Chromatic Ire
- Skin of the Flayed One
- Ginther’s Rift
- Endlesshail
- Crainte Vomir
- Tancred’s Spine
- Goldskin
- Aldur’s Rhythm
- Moonfall
- Carin Shard
- Whitstan’s Guard
- Moser’s Blessed Circle
- Rockstopper
- M’avina’s Tenet
- Razortail
- Waterwalk
- Magnus’ Skin
- Gravepalm
Nightmare
- Black Hades
- Bloodmoon
- Blackoak Shield
- Stoneraven
- Heaven’s Light
- Dangoon’s Teaching
- Jade Talon
- Wizardspike
- Atma’s Wail
- Que-Hegan’s Wisdom
- Bonehew
- Harlequin Crest
- Djinn Slayer
- Cerebus’ Bite
- Trang-Oul’s Scales
Hell
- Crown of Ages
- Griffon’s Eye
- Death’s Fathom
- Stormspire
- Executioner’s Justice
- Windforce
- Ghostflame
- Shadow Dancer
- Bul-Kathos’ Tribal Guardian
- Steelrend
- Templar’s Might
- Tyrael’s Might
- Earth Shifter
- The Cranium Basher
- Death’s Web
- Steel Pillar
- Gargoyle’s Bite
- Giant Skull
- Messerschmidt’s Reaver
- Frostwind
- Gut Siphon
- Fleshripper
- Schaefer’s Hammer
- Stone Crusher
- Steel Carapace
- Ravenlore
- Taebaek’s Glory
- Spirit Ward
- Dragonscale
- Mang Song’s Lesson
- Death Cleaver
- Darkforce Spawn
- Astreon’s Iron Ward
- Bul-Kathos’ Sacred Charge
- The Grandfather