Diablo 2 Resurrected Baal Boss Guide

Baal or Tor’Baalos is an Act boss you’ll face in Diablo 2 Resurrected. In this guide, we have given the strengths, weaknesses, strategies to defeat the Diablo 2 Resurrected Baal Boss.

Diablo 2 Resurrected Baal Boss

Lord of Destruction is the last Prime Evil you’ll face in Diablo 2 Resurrected making him one of the strongest and hardest-to-beat antagonists in the game.

You’ll find him in Act 5: The Worldstone Chamber at the Throne of Destruction level. Once at the location, get ready to face one of the biggest challenges in D2 Resurrected; known as Baal or Tor’Baalos.

Stats

Below you can find Baal’s stats which change with respect to the difficulty of the game.

Normal

Level: 40

Health: 13818

Experience: 44902

Nightmare

Level: 62

Health: 90749

Experience: 465362

Hell

Level: 94

Health: 113812

Experience: 2195808

Baal’s Attacks

There is a variety of spell attacks that Baal uses during the boss fight. We’ve listed all of them down below:

Defense Curse

Used for reducing an opponent’s defense.

Blood Mana

Used for reducing the opponent’s hit points. Casted upon those characters who possess a higher number of mana as compared to hit points.

Incineration Nova

Used for summoning a Nova of Fireball.

Hoarfrost

This spell is used for knocking back all opponents in the area.

Mana Rift

Used for reducing 50% of the opponent’s mana.

Teleport

Used for teleporting.

Festering Appendage

Used for dealing damage upon opponent’s by summoning tentacles from the ground that attack nearby targets.

Vile Effigy

Used for cloning Baal. A clone who possesses the same abilities as Baal.

Baal’s Weaknesses

With all the attacks that Baal possesses, he also has weaknesses that you can target.

Baal’s difficulty level is divided into three parts and he shows different levels of weaknesses at different difficulties.

Normal

At normal difficulty, Baal shows weakness towards Fire (33), Cold (33), Poison (50) and Light (33).

Fire: 33

Cold: 33

Poison: 50

Light: 33

Nightmare

At a nightmare difficulty, Baal shows weakness towards Fire (50), Cold (50), Poison (50) and Light (50).

Fire: 50

Cold: 50

Poison: 50

Light: 50

Hell

At a hell difficulty, Baal shows weakness towards Fire (50), Cold (50), Poison (50) Light (50), and Physical (50).

Fire: 50

Cold: 50

Poison: 50

Light: 50

Physical: 50

How to Defeat Baal in D2 Resurrected

The fight against Baal in Diablo 2 starts off at the Throne of Destruction. However, before you can get close to Baal and kill him, he summons a total of five waves of minions. Below is the order in which you’ll face the minions:

Wave#1

Colenzo the Annihilator

Warped Shaman/ Warped One minions.

Wave#2

Achmel the Cursed

Unraveler

Wave#3

Bartuc the Bloody

Council Member

Wave#4

Ventar the Unholy

Venom Lord

Wave#5

Lister the Tormentor

Once you’ve made your way through all five waves of minions. You’ll finally face the final act boss in Diablo 2 Resurrected.

Baal uses a combination of cold, fire, and lightning attacks. Therefore, it’s better to have a good amount of resistance. Apart from that, make sure to collect as many healing and mana potions as you can.

Probably the most useful strategy during this boss fight is to slow down Baal then follow it up by using cold attacks such as Freezing Arrow and make full use of your cold spell arsenal.

Once Baal summons his tentacles, use melee attacks to destroy and damage them until Baal is defeated.

If he still manages to defeat you, upgrade your weapons, raise your level a bit then come back to slay the monster.

Loot Drops

Upon defeating Baal, he drops multiple items for you to collect. These are all the items Baal drops arranged according to their difficulty level.

Normal

Blade of Ali Baba

Islestrike

Milabrega’s Robe

Silks of the Victor

Lance Guard

Athena’s Wrath

Headstriker

Stealskull

Blackbog’s Sharp

Bing Sz Wang

Warpspear

The Fetid Sprinkler

Spirit Forge

Stormchaser

Pus Spitter

Stormrider

Iron Pelt

Soulfeast Tine

Spellsteel

Hwanin’s Justice

Blackleach Blade

Chromatic Ire

Skin of the Flayed One

Ginther’s Rift

Endlesshail

Crainte Vomir

Tancred’s Spine

Goldskin

Aldur’s Rhythm

Moonfall

Carin Shard

Whitstan’s Guard

Moser’s Blessed Circle

Rockstopper

M’avina’s Tenet

Razortail

Waterwalk

Magnus’ Skin

Gravepalm

Nightmare

Black Hades

Bloodmoon

Blackoak Shield

Stoneraven

Heaven’s Light

Dangoon’s Teaching

Jade Talon

Wizardspike

Atma’s Wail

Que-Hegan’s Wisdom

Bonehew

Harlequin Crest

Djinn Slayer

Cerebus’ Bite

Trang-Oul’s Scales

Hell