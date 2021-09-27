Andariel is your gateway to the second act in Diablo 2 Resurrected if you manage to defeat her. In this Diablo 2 Resurrected Andariel Farming guide, we’ll give you everything you need to know to make it across the Catacombs to locate her and then defeat her.

Diablo 2 Resurrected Andariel Farming

Andariel is the boss that you’ll be fighting towards the end of Act 1 to begin Act 2. Taking a single glance at her stats, it could rightly be said that you’ll be having one of the smoothest transitions to the second act.

Pick an ability, and it’ll turn out to be her weakness. However, if you want the battle to be slightly challenging, then it’s suggested that you fight the boss in Nightmare or Hell difficulty.

Finding Andariel

The only part of the battle that could spout a single drop of sweat from your forehead is beginning the battle.

You’ll find Andariel in Catacombs Level 4, and finding your way across the Catacombs is perhaps way more challenging than the battle itself.

Before you begin, you need to know how the Catacomb maze works. From the starting point, if you’re planning on going right, every left corridor will lead you to a dead-end.

On the other hand, if you’re planning on going left, every corridor on the right will lead you into a wall.

If you’re near the Catacomb level 2 waypoint, then you can simply teleport to her location.

Selecting a Difficulty

If there’s an attack that you need to look out for, it’s the poison attack. Therefore, you need to have a good amount of poison resistance. If the boss makes a kill in under a minute, then it’s suggested that you fight her in the Nightmare difficulty.

However, if you feel like you’ve sufficient skill at hand along with plenty of Antidote Potions in your inventory, then you can fight her in the Hell difficulty.

Quest Drop Glitch

Being one of the easiest bosses to defeat, she gives plenty of beneficial drops after the battle. And it only gets better with the Quest Drop Glitch.

To make the best out of Quest Drop Glitch, you need to create a game with the character that is taking on Andariel for the first time to unlock Act 2.

Once you’re in the game, take down Anderial and get back home using the town portal. Without quitting the game, have a conversation with Warriv and then head east.

Wait for Act 2 to begin, and you’ve successfully activated the bug.

Andariel Drops

If you’re fighting her in the Nightmare difficulty, she’ll drop Nagelring, Frostburn, Spectral Shard, Magefist, The Eye of Etlich, Hotspur, the Stone of Jordan, Tal Rasha’s Adjudication, Tal Rasha’s Fine-Spun Cloth, and Angelic Wings.

If you’re fighting her in the Hell difficulty, then she’ll drop Harlequin Crest, Arreat’s Face, Bartuc’s Cut-Throat, Nagelring, Gheed’s Fortune, Dwarf Star, Raven Frost, Bloodfist, Skin of Vipermagi, Titan’s Revenge, the Stone of Jordan, and Tal Rasha’s Horadric Crest.

Fighting Andariel

There’s no specific strategy that you need to follow to defeat her. She can easily be taken down with your eyes closed!

She’s weak to Fire, Physical, and Magic damage. Some of the cold skills can be used to slow her down before you destroy her.

If you’re still uncertain about defeating her, then leave a Town Portal in the room so you can find your way back if you’re defeated. Rest, have plenty of Antidote Potions before the battle (3-5 of them), and you’re good to go!