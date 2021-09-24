Diablo 2 Resurrected Act 2 takes place in the intriguing Lut Gholein, a deserted city teeming with secrets. These secrets can only be revealed by the Horadric Staff. In this guide, we’ll show you how to get the Horadric Staff in Diablo 2 Resurrected.

How to Get the Horadric Staff in Diablo 2 Resurrected

The Horadric Staff Quest will be assigned to you by Cain. This quest requires you to find the hidden components of the Horadric Staff.

The Horadic Staff is a powerful weapon capable of opening the portal to Tal Rasha’s Temple and revealing the secrets of Lut Gholein.

Horadric Staff Location

The weapon is made up of three parts, all of which are scattered to prevent the power of the staff from falling into the wrong hands. The components that you must seek in order to make the Horadric Staff are as follows:

Horadric Cube

Staff of Kings

Viper Amulet

Horadric Cube

The first component you’ll need is the Horadric Cube. It is a small ancient relic that can enhance the power of items. To track it down, head to Halls of the Dead in the Dry Hills. Here is how to proceed

Run to the boundary wall on the right as soon as you reach the waypoint of the dry hills. The entrance to the Halls of the Dead is marked by a sandstone archway. You’ll run into some demons here.

Fight your way to the third level. After Level 3, look to the left in the anti-chamber for a chest containing the cube you seek.

Staff of Kings

Next, look for the Staff of Kings. It can be found in the dreadful Maggot Lair. Follow these simple steps to get there.

Navigate to the Far Oasis waypoint. Continue straight, parallel to the wall of Far Oasis waypoint. When the wall is no longer visible, proceed to the northeast Lair. To get to Level 3, you must fight your way through the bugs.

If you continue straight from the Level 3 entrance, you will come across Coldworm the Burier, whom you must defeat. Following that, look to the left of the slain worm, where you’ll find a chest containing the Staff of Kings.

Viper Amulet

The Viper Amulet is the final and most significant component of the Horadric Staff. It’s hidden away in the Valley of Snakes, next to the Lost City, in the Viper Amulet shrine. Follow these steps to get there safe and sound.

Head to the Lost City waypoint and then move east. You’ll come across a set of stairs, which you need to climb. Afterward, proceed northwest until you come across a three-door structure.

Get around the door. Once you’ve gotten around the door, you’ll see a path leading to the Valley of Snakes.

Continue straight along the path until you reach the temple. Enter the temple and proceed to the basement to find the Viper Amulet.

Crafting the Horadric Staff

Return to Cain in Lut Gholein once you’ve collected all of the pieces. He will then counsel you on how to proceed and create the staff from the three components.

All you have to do is add the Staff of Kings and the Viper Amulet to the Cube and select Transmute. Doing this, the three items will combine to form the Staff.