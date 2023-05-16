Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Prague Story Missions – Facing the Enigma, Confronting the Bomb-Maker – Guide to walk you through the first couple of missions that you can complete during your second visit to Prague.

Immediately after arriving in Prague for the second time, you get in a heated conversation with Miller. You can either provide him with the evidence that you obtained from Rucker or save it for Vega – the choice is yours to make!

For more help on Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, read out our Key Codes Guide, Stealth Guide, and The Heist Guide.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Prague Story Missions Guide

Our Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Prague Story Missions Guide walks you through everything you need to know about completing Facing the Enigma and Confronting the Bomb-Maker.

Since you can employ multiple approaches to complete a mission, we have mentioned both stealth and combat approaches to accommodate both type of playthrough.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Prague Story Missions Walkthrough

Facing the Enigma

Finding the Pocket Secretary

Before you start this mission, you should do the Dead Drop POI. Head over to the Monument Station Metro and look for a Pocket Secretary inside the trash bin – dropped by Vega.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Once done, head over to the meeting location. You need to jump into a trashed store via broken window near the Metro, hack through the first door, into the vent, and all the way to bottom of the building.

One important thing to note here is that the meeting does not commence until you walk into the right-hand-side room. Try to thoroughly search the area for goodies and head inside the room.

Escaping the Area

After a few minutes, Janus will realize that something is wrong. At this point, you need to crawl inside the nearby vent in order to avoid drones. Using the vents, you need to crawl from western area into the northern area.

As soon as you see that the drones are facing away, climb a shelf and open up a ceiling vent. Once you are into the new area, drop down into the sewers, and head back to the surface.

Once you are out, talk to Nomad, and complete the mission.

Confronting the Bomb-Maker

Meeting with Nomad

You need to find Nomad in southern Prague and tell him about your plans to help Allison. Once you are done calming him down, head inside the nearby church infested by Worshippers of the Machine God.

Breaching the Church

Stealth Approach

You need to head inside using the main doors and make your way to the first floor. Once you are in the main hall, move a crate on the right-hand-side and crawl inside the small space. You need to use this vent in order to head over to the second floor without being seen by anyone.

After exiting the vent, knock a guard down at the very top of the stairs, and hack the door leading to the stairs heading up. After arriving at the third floor, try to stay behind cover to avoid getting seen by a camera.

You can try to hack the final door leading to the fourth floor without being seen by the camera, but those of you who want an easy way out can use the code 0011. Also note that there is a trap at the very top of the stairs.

Once you are at the fourth floor, head inside Allison’s room and learn about GARM. Try to use the following conversation pointers:

Counsel

Focus

Focus

Counsel

After receiving the Bomb Jammer and Silver Tongue bonus, talk to Nomad, and complete the mission.

Combat Approach

When it comes to combat, the mission is insanely easy. The enemies inside the church have weapons, but no armor at all! You should be able to breeze through them with a decent weapon without any difficulty.

This is all we have on Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Prague Story Missions Walkthrough Guide. If there is anything else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!