Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Prague Story Missions – The Heist – Guide to help you break into the Palisade Bank, access the vaults, and grab the Orchid Neutralizing Compound.

Do note that you can only complete either The Heist or Confronting the Bomb-Maker during your second visit to Prague – both of them have huge consequences in the end.

Potential Story Spoilers Ahead

If you complete Confronting the Bomb-Maker, you will make Miller happy and will be able to save Nomad’s daughter Allison. You will, however, lose the evidence on Versalife. If you complete The Heist, Allison will die and you will upset Miller.

The Heist

Since you can employ multiple approaches to complete a mission, we have mentioned both stealth and combat approaches to accommodate both type of playthrough.

Since you can employ multiple approaches to complete a mission, we have mentioned both stealth and combat approaches to accommodate both type of playthrough.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Prague Story Missions Walkthrough

The Heist

Heading to the Bank

To start off, you need to head towards the Palisade Bank and talk to Vega. Head through the main door, hack inside, and quickly move towards the garage – make sure the patroller is not facing you.

Once inside the garage, use cars on the right-hand-side to avoid cameras. Try to lure the patroller there somewhere safe from cameras and knock him out. Once done, proceed towards the security room.

Try to head in through the main door and catch x2 security personnel off-guard. After that, use the computer to disable cameras, alarms, etc. and open up a security door.

Head outside and proceed towards the northeastern edge to find a blue car containing the package that you need. Once you have successfully retrieved the package, exit the garage, and head inside the bank.

CEO’s Terminal

Once you are inside the bank, head over to the elevator on the southern side. The elevator requires a special keycard which can be obtained by completing Samizdat Optional Mission in the game. You can head over to the link for more information!

Use the keycard to head over to the third floor where the CEO’s office is located. Once you are up, hack into the office on the left-hand-side and knock out a man guarding the entrance to the office.

After you arrive at the office above, hack the security laptop to disable security parameters including alarms, laser grids, cameras, etc. You will also come across a table puzzle in there which has a simple solution.

The TL; DR of the table puzzle is to interact once, turn, interact once, turn twice, and then interact again.

Alternatively, you can crawl into the vent behind the TV to reach the same area. Once inside the secret room, grab the items including a Praxis Kit, a dossier, and scan a Triangle Code. Once done, use the biometric reader on the table which will grant you access to the vaults.

Accessing the Corporate Vault Elevator

Once you have disabled the security, head over to the northern section of the floor and sneak into the monitoring room. Once there, use the stairs on the other side to get behind cameras and guards.

Proceed towards the elevator without anyone noticing – should not be too hard! Once you are down, find a vent on the upper-northern section of the room which will take you straight into the vaults after a simple hack.

Accessing the Vault

Once you are inside the vault, hack the laptop and safe terminal, grab the Orchid Neutralizing Compound, and everything else you want. Once done, leave the vault and meet up with Miller near the helipad.

After meeting up with Miller, try to use Disclose and remind him that you provided him with Rucker’s evidence which will grant you Miller’s support.

Once you are done with Miller, you will be contacted by Dr. Auzenne (only if you spoke to her about Marchenko) who will ask you to head to your apartment, check your e-mail, and search the cereal box. With these minor objectives out of the way, you will successfully complete the mission.

This is pretty much all we have on Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Prague Story Missions – The Heist – Guide. If there is something else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!