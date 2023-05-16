Deus Ex Human Revolution Consumables – Health and Energy Items

Ran out of energy/health in Deus Ex: Human Revolution ? may you need something to eat. What you can eat ? how about a handy list of energy and health-friendly consumables? OK! We have you covered. Below you will find the list of all consumables in Deus Ex Human Revolution that will either help you by refilling your energy bar so you can use your abilities or help you refill your health. There are few that are just for fun too!

Deus Ex Human Revolution Consumables

You can get access to consumable items at the inventory screen or through the quick inventory menu.

Health Items

Hypostim

Takes up two inventory grids

Adds 25 points to the HP bar

Painkillers

Takes up one inventory grid

Adds 25 points to the HP bar

Beer

Takes up one inventory grid

Adds 25 points to the HP bar

Drinking this item will make Adam drunk

Wine

Takes up one inventory grid

Adds 25 points to the HP bar

Drinking this item will make Adam drunk

Scotch

Takes up one inventory grid

Adds 25 points to the HP bar

Drinking this item will make Adam drunk

Spirits

Adds 10 points to HP bar

Drinking this item will make Adam drunk

Cocktails

There are three types of cocktails that you can get from bartender.

Slum Dog, Shanghai Gut Punch, Golden Phoenix Sling

These three cost 10, 15, 25 respectively

Add 15, 25, 30 points to HP bar respectively

Vodka

Take up one inventory grid

Add 20 points to HP bar

Drinking this will make Adam drunk

Whiskey

Take up to one inventory grid

Add 25 points to HP bar

Drinking this will make Adam drunk

Energy Refill

Cyberboost ProEnergy Bar

Take up two inventory grids

Restores one Energy Bar

Cyberboost ProEnergy Bar Pack

Take up four inventory grids

Restores two Energy Bars

Cybertech ProEnergy Jar

Take up four inventory grids

Restores three Energy Bars

Praxis Kits are also consumable items that when used give you one Praxis Point that you can spend to upgrade your Augmentations. You can find these by following the instructions in our Praxis Kits guide.