Deus Ex Human Revolution Consumables – Health and Energy Items

Ran out of energy/health in Deus Ex: Human Revolution ? may you need something to eat. What you can eat ? how about a handy list of energy and health-friendly consumables? OK! We have you covered. Below you will find the list of all consumables in Deus Ex Human Revolution that will either help you by refilling your energy bar so you can use your abilities or help you refill your health. There are few that are just for fun too!

Deus Ex Human Revolution Consumables

You can get access to consumable items at the inventory screen or through the quick inventory menu.

Health Items

Hypostim

  • Takes up two inventory grids
  • Adds 25 points to the HP bar

Painkillers

  • Takes up one inventory grid
  • Adds 25 points to the HP bar

Beer

  • Takes up one inventory grid
  • Adds 25 points to the HP bar
  • Drinking this item will make Adam drunk

Wine

  • Takes up one inventory grid
  • Adds 25 points to the HP bar
  • Drinking this item will make Adam drunk

Scotch

  • Takes up one inventory grid
  • Adds 25 points to the HP bar
  • Drinking this item will make Adam drunk

Spirits

  • Adds 10 points to HP bar
  • Drinking this item will make Adam drunk

Cocktails

There are three types of cocktails that you can get from bartender.

  • Slum Dog, Shanghai Gut Punch, Golden Phoenix Sling
  • These three cost 10, 15, 25 respectively
  • Add 15, 25, 30 points to HP bar respectively

Vodka

  • Take up one inventory grid
  • Add 20 points to HP bar
  • Drinking this will make Adam drunk

Whiskey

  • Take up to one inventory grid
  • Add 25 points to HP bar
  • Drinking this will make Adam drunk

Energy Refill

Cyberboost ProEnergy Bar

  • Take up two inventory grids
  • Restores one Energy Bar

Cyberboost ProEnergy Bar Pack

  • Take up four inventory grids
  • Restores two Energy Bars

Cybertech ProEnergy Jar

  • Take up four inventory grids
  • Restores three Energy Bars

Praxis Kits are also consumable items that when used give you one Praxis Point that you can spend to upgrade your Augmentations. You can find these by following the instructions in our Praxis Kits guide.

