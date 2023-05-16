Deus Ex Human Revolution Consumables – Health and Energy Items

Ran out of energy/health in Deus Ex: Human Revolution ? may you need something to eat. What you can eat ? how about a handy list of energy and health-friendly consumables? OK! We have you covered. Below you will find the list of all consumables in Deus Ex Human Revolution that will either help you by refilling your energy bar so you can use your abilities or help you refill your health. There are few that are just for fun too!
Deus Ex Human Revolution Consumables
You can get access to consumable items at the inventory screen or through the quick inventory menu.
Health Items
Hypostim
- Takes up two inventory grids
- Adds 25 points to the HP bar
Painkillers
- Takes up one inventory grid
- Adds 25 points to the HP bar
Beer
- Takes up one inventory grid
- Adds 25 points to the HP bar
- Drinking this item will make Adam drunk
Wine
- Takes up one inventory grid
- Adds 25 points to the HP bar
- Drinking this item will make Adam drunk
Scotch
- Takes up one inventory grid
- Adds 25 points to the HP bar
- Drinking this item will make Adam drunk
Spirits
- Adds 10 points to HP bar
- Drinking this item will make Adam drunk
Cocktails
There are three types of cocktails that you can get from bartender.
- Slum Dog, Shanghai Gut Punch, Golden Phoenix Sling
- These three cost 10, 15, 25 respectively
- Add 15, 25, 30 points to HP bar respectively
Vodka
- Take up one inventory grid
- Add 20 points to HP bar
- Drinking this will make Adam drunk
Whiskey
- Take up to one inventory grid
- Add 25 points to HP bar
- Drinking this will make Adam drunk
Energy Refill
Cyberboost ProEnergy Bar
- Take up two inventory grids
- Restores one Energy Bar
Cyberboost ProEnergy Bar Pack
- Take up four inventory grids
- Restores two Energy Bars
Cybertech ProEnergy Jar
- Take up four inventory grids
- Restores three Energy Bars
Praxis Kits are also consumable items that when used give you one Praxis Point that you can spend to upgrade your Augmentations. You can find these by following the instructions in our Praxis Kits guide.