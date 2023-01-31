How To Upgrade Security Clearance In Dead Space Remake

In the Dead Space Remake, as Isaac progresses through the game, he will find different doors and containers. These doors may lead Isaac to worthy rooms full of loot; also, the containers may contain exciting loot. Almost everything in Dead Space Remake either requires some Security Clearance Level for access, or some of them also require Master Clearance.

We have prepared this guide to cover everything about Security Clearance System in Dead Space Remake and how you can upgrade your clearance level to access previously locked areas.

How does Security Clearance work

Security Clearance in Dead Space Remake can only be upgraded by progressing through the game. There’s no shortcut for it, or there’s no such quest in the game, which gives you a raise in Security Clearance Level.

Besides the fact that the specific Security Clearance level can’t be achieved before progressing to a specific extent in the game, players will find certain doors at the beginning of the game which require a Security Clearance Level, which is impossible at that time.

The Metroidvania nature of the game will result in players automatically backtracking to most of these areas as part of the story. So there’s no chance to miss anything, so don’t worry about it.

Although this, too, has some exceptions. Sometimes players may want to backtrack because they find that there are still Security Clearance Level doors in some areas; therefore, they can go back between story beats.

If you can’t find the location you visited previously, you can always use the in-game map. The map will display the Security Clearance Level doors and containers and thus making the player’s trip to that area. Security Clearance Level, once achieved, doesn’t remove; the player can revisit those areas whenever they want.

How to get Security Clearance levels in Dead Space

Now, as we have discussed the entire security clearance system in Dead Space Remake, it’s time to elaborate on how to raise your Security Clearance Level in the game.

As mentioned before, you will automatically get these Security Clearance levels as you move forward in the game. Players need to increase their Security Clearance Level to access different rooms and collect tons of loot, nodes for upgrades, and schematics for the best weapons.

In Dead Space Remake, there are three Security Clearance Levels. Here is a breakdown of how you can get these levels:

Security Clearance level 1

Players will get Level 1 during Chapter 2. Here players need to find the “Captain’s Rig” in the Morgue and then talk with Hammond over comms. Doing this will give players Security Clearance Level 1.

However, doing this all isn’t as simple as it appears. A barricade will block your way on your way to the Morgue, so you need to craft a bomb. Doing this will help you reach the other side. After this, you need to fight with Necromorphs. Once you have defeated Necromorphs, you go to the Morgue through Intensive Care.

Security Clearance level 2

Players can get Level 2 during Chapter 4: Obliteration. Here players just need to speak with the Hammond on the Bridge. As soon as you encounter Hammond in the Captain’s Nest, talk to him, and you will get Security Clearance Level 2.

Security Clearance level 3

You can get Level 3 during Chapter 7. Players must pick up Dallas’s Rig in Mining. Head to Mineral Processing Control as soon as you destroy the four anomalies. There you will see Dallas’s Rig. Pick it up, and you will get “Security Clearance Level 3.”