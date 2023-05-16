Dark Souls 3 Walkthrough – Cemetery of Ashes, Iudex Gundyr Boss Battle

After waking up in Cemetery of Ashes, try to get a hang of controls and different attacks such as leaping attacks. You should also pay attention to signs on the land for a couple of hints from developers and messages from other players.

Shortly, you will encounter your first enemy. Here you should try and learn to lock-on, parry, dodge, etc. Although enemies in this area are relatively weak, do not let them surround you in any case. After killing the enemy, head right to find Soul of a Deserted Corpse.

For more help on Dark Souls 3, read out our Dark Souls 3 Character Builds Guide, Dark Souls 3 How to Level up Fast Guide, and Dark Souls 3 Class Guide.

Dark Souls 3 – Cemetery of Ashes Walkthrough Guide

Head back to the main path and you will find another enemy and an Ashen Estus Flask near a corpse. On your right side, you will find an enemy with his back turned towards you – this is your chance to learn how to backstab. A little ahead, you will find two enemies – one with a crossbow. You can use your shield to block the arrows and kill them quickly.

From this point, if your turn right, you will find two more enemies. It is better to kill them one by one or perform a Leap Attack and kill them at the same time. If you continue ahead, you will encounter a Large Crystal Lizard of Cemetery of Ashes – a strong enemy.

This is a completely optional battle and you can skip it entirely if you do not feel like fighting, but if you manage to defeat it, you can acquire 4000 Souls, a Titanite Scale, and the Soul of an Unknown Traveler.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Continue along the main path and you will soon find yourself at a Bonfire – rest and refill your Estus Flasks before proceeding ahead! Do note that every time you rest at a Bonfire, all the enemies in the area respawn.

From the Bonfire, you will be able to take two paths to reach the next section. Once again, pick enemies one by one and collect items. From the Bonfire, stick to the left-hand-side and you will see a hint about jumping. If you do so near the edge, you will land on a tomb with a Titanite Shard on it.

From here, you will be taught how to perform a devastating Air Attack. From there, if you head through the large gate guarded by an enemy with a crossbow, you will end up in a boss area.

Instead of heading towards the boss area, reach the edge and find an enemy with a spear and another one with a crossbow below. From there, perform an Air Attack on the enemy with the crossbow and then deal with the one equipped with a spear and a shield.

Do note that you can kick enemies to throw them off a ledge and break their shields. Once done, collect 5x Firebombs and deal with another couple of enemies on your way up. Rest and refill your Estus Flasks if you want and then enter the Iudex Gundyr boss area – read our Dark Souls 3 Iudex Gundyr Boss Battle Tips for more information!

Once you have completed the boss battle, go through the door and kill a single enemy on the left-hand-side. A little ahead, you will come across a narrow path guarded by a spearman and a crossbowman – eliminate them however you see fit and obtain a Homeward Bone from the end. If you head up, you will easily be able to throw an enemy off the ledge on your right-hand-side. A little ahead, deal with two more enemies.

You will also see another spearman and another crossbowman on the upper side. You can ignore them if you want and head straight into the Firelink Shrine.

This is everything there is to know in Dark Souls 3 Cemetery of Ashes. If there is something else you would like to know, make sure to let us know in the comments section below!