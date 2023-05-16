How to Level Up Fast in Dark Souls 3: Souls Farming Locations, Quick Leveling

SoulsBorne games never run out of options to punish players – and Dark Souls 3 is no exception. From bosses to mini-bosses, fall damage to status ailments – you can be sure to die over and over again. You can fulfill your dream to level up fast in Dark Souls 3 with our quick leveling tips and souls farming locations.

Do note that after each death, you will automatically be teleported to the last Bonfire you rested at and will lose all your Souls – which are used to level up and purchase equipment – at the place of your death.

However, you can head back to the place of your death, touch your Bloodstain and re-acquire all of your lost Souls. If you somehow die again before touching your Bloodstain, you will lose all of your Souls forever.

For more help on Dark Souls 3, read out our Dark Souls 3 Catalysts Guide, Dark Souls 3 Sorcery Locations Guide, Dark Souls 3 Pyromancy Location Guide, and Dark Souls 3 Miracles Location Guide.

How to Level Up Fast in Dark Souls 3

Moreover, when you respawn at a Bonfire, all the enemies in the area – with the exception of bosses and some hostile NPCs – will respawn and you will be forced to deal with them once again. This Dark Souls 3 leveling guide details everything you need to understand about leveling in the game:

Dark Souls 3 Quick Leveling Tips

While leveling is an important aspect of Dark Souls 3, you can mess up your entire character by leveling it up in the wrong direction. However, it is feasible to complete the entire game without even opening up the Dark Souls 3 leveling menu.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

The basic purpose of Dark Souls 3 leveling is to acquire better attributes such as more damage, more HP, higher burden threshold, and more.

When it comes to leveling in Dark Souls 3, it is done so by investing a certain amount of Souls into a specific attribute, after which the said attribute gains an additional level. As I mentioned earlier, since the game does not tell you what or what not to do, it is entirely possible to mess up your character with wrong points accumulation, especially during the late game.

For example, adding points in a single attribute over and over again will not get you anywhere. It is always a good idea to level up a couple of attributes at the same time such as Strength and Dexterity or Faith. In addition to this, most of the attributes during Dark Souls 3 leveling have diminishing returns which essentially means that over-investing in one attribute can negatively affect the other ones.

Due to this fact, it is a good idea to create a character with combined attributes that complement each other and the specific playstyle of yours! In case you are pure melee character, you should never prioritize on Faith/Intelligence over Strength.

Where to Level Up Fast

In order to carry out Dark Souls 3 leveling, you need to find the Fire Keeper. To find her, you need to defeat the game’s first boss named Iudex Gundyr. Once done, head inside the large double-doors to find the Fire Keeper inside.

After a brief chat, the woman will pledge her services to you and you will be able to level up from her. After opening up the Dark Souls 3 leveling menu, you will see all the character attributes you will be able to enhance using Souls at your disposal. From there, just choose the ones that you need and confirm your selection.

Dark Souls 3 Souls Farming

Method #1

For the first method, you need to head over to the Dilapidated Bridge Bonfire in the Undead Settlement. Proceed a little ahead and you will notice a ton of large spear being thrown out by a giant which will hurt you a lot.

At this point, you need to head inside the castle from where the giant is tossing spears and use the elevator to head down. Once you are in the new area, return to the Bonfire and return to the castle again. this time heading up.

Once there, simply speak with the giant and he will become your friend – after this point, his spears will only target and damage enemies and not you!

With the giant on your side, head back to the area where he tosses spears and lure enemies in his range. For each run, you will accumulate about 1,000 Souls which is not bad for early game.

Method #2

If you are looking for something more, you need to proceed a little in the game. This second method will net you about over 900,000 Souls per hour and is quite easy to do.

For this method, you need to head over to the area near the Dragon-Kiln Mausolem Bonfire in ArchDragon Peak which becomes accessible after you learn Path of the Dragon gesture after defeating Oceiros, the Consumed King.0

Once you are there, you will come across an infinitely spawning enemy that will yield 5,280 Souls provided that you are equipped with the Covetous Silver Serpent Ring and the Shield of Want.

The said enemy is relatively easy to defeat and should go down in 3-4 hits. For better references, you can check out the video guide attached belowg

This is all you need about Dark Souls 3 leveling guide. If there is something else you would like to know, do make sure to let us know in the comments section below!