Dark Souls 3 Iudex Gundyr Boss Battle Guide – How to Beat

Dark Souls 3 Iudex Gundyr is the first boss that appears in the tutorial of the game. Unlike other Dark Souls 3 bosses, Iudex Gundyr is not hard to defeat.

You need to pull the spear out of his chest, land a couple of hits, and then back away. Iudex Gundyr wields a halberd that has a long range, but relatively slow attack speed.

Dark Souls 3 Iudex Gundyr Boss Battle Guide

After reaching 50% of HP, the second phase of the battle starts. The boss begins transforming during which time it becomes vulnerable which is your cue to dish out some damage without worrying about counter-attacks.

During the second phase of the boss fight, the boss gains increased damage and more range, but the general technique and tactics to defeat the boss remains the very same.

If you know how to parry, you should have no difficulty in parrying all attacks executed by the boss, but if you do not how, try to get behind him and attack from there. If you stay in front, he will grab you at close range and leap at you from a distance.

All in all, it is one of the easiest Dark Souls 3 boss fights that can be completed without any difficulties if you know how to parry and get behind the boss.

This is everything we have on Dark Souls 3 Iudex Gundyr boss battle guide. If there is something else you would like to know, do let us know in the comments section below!