Dark Souls 3 NPC Invaders Locations Guide: Loot, Tips and Strategy

Like Dark Souls 2, Dark Souls 3 NPC invaders are hostile spirits. These spirits invade your game at different locations and stages of progression, however, if you manage to take them down you can earn valuable loot. Keep in mind that not all of them are your enemies.

Dark Souls 3 NPC Invaders

Dark Souls 3 NPC invaders are challenging but the items they drop makes it worth it so players often intentionally bait them to invade. If you are considering the same, below is the Dark Souls 3 NPC invaders guide with their location and drops.

Holy Knight Hodrick

Location: Dilapidated Bridge area at Undead Settlement. He can be summoned in the Road of Sacrifice.

Drop: Vertebrae Shackle

Holy Knight Hodrick is one of the NPC Phantoms who can invade your game. He is a tough foe but he can take damage from other enemies. Lure him to other enemies and let them battle as you watch from afar. Take him down once he is weakened by other enemies.

Yellow Finger Heysel

Location: Crucifixion Woods, look for a giant crab.

Drop: Xanthous Crown, Heysel Pick

Fight against the Yellow Finger Heysel is about Patient and test of your baiting and dodging skills. Don’t rush your attacks and if you are skilled enough, try and and get behind it after dodging.

Longfinger Kirk

Location: Head to Cathedral of the Deep ground floor between two giants.

Drop: Spiked Sword, Spiked Shield

Kirk uses a Spike Spiked Sword and spiked shield protect him from your attacks. He wasn’t easy to defeat in Dark Souls 1 and he won’t be in Dark Souls 3. However, the strategy is simple here, bait him to attack you and make him miss before countering.

Alva, Seeker of the Spurned

Location: Just before Irythill Dungeon Bonfire, hear the wind blowing.

Drop: Murakumo

Alva is a Dark Spirit that uses a massive long sword. Alva is quick and each of her attacks deal significant damage. Avoid rushing your attacks and use single handed weapons – sword or axe.

Dark Spirit of Londor

Location: Irythill, go past the room with the paintings

Drop: Manikin Claws

Daughter of Crystal Kriemhild

Location: Untended Graves, near the first BoneFire

Drop: No known drop

There is a lot that’s unknown about this NPC. She both acts as an ally and enemy depending on your progression.

Creighton the Wanderer

Location: Borreal Valley, long bridge between the first and second bonfire

Drop: His Armor and Sword

Speak with Sirri when she visits Firelink Shrine twice. Call her for assistance against the Deacons of the Deep. Now head to the bridge with Sirri who will help you kill Creighton. He is rather easy to take down with her assistance.

Knight Slayer Tsorig

Location: Catacombs, before the bridge to the boss room

Drop: Knight Slayer’s Ring, Black Iron Greatshield

On your way to the King Slayer you will come across a Black Knight. Lure him to the King Slayer and they will take down each other. It is the best way to deal with King Slayer.

