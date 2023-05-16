Dark Souls 3 Armor Sets Locations and How to Acquire

Dark Souls 3 Armor Sets offer a good mix of physical protection as well as magic resistance, but they do have other impacts on your player.

Each Dark Souls 3 Armor Set has its own location or criteria, and since there are over 70 sets in total, it’s quite difficult to find them all in a single playthrough without a peak at a guide such as this one.

Dark Souls 3 Armor Sets Locations

Of course, the best and most important part of Dark Souls 3 Armor Sets is Fashion Souls. After all, the most important thing about what you wear is how good it makes you look, not how well it defends against the brutal enemies and bosses in the game, right?

Below is the location of all Dark Souls 3 Armor Sets, as well as details of how to acquire certain unique sets.

Alva Set

This cool-looking set is worn by an NPC invader near the Irithyll Dungeon bonfire. After killing the invader, you’ll be able to find the set on a corpse in Irithyll Dungeon.

Archdeacon Set

The Archdeacon Set is dropped by the Deacons of the Deep boss. Revisit the boss room to find it on the ground.

Armor of the Sun Set

The infamous set of Solaire offers a decent amount of defense, but it’s symbolic importance is what makes this such a cherished piece of equipment. It can be obtained from Pickle Pee Pump-a-Rum Crow by dropping the following:

Homeward Bone for Iron Bracelets.

Lightning Urn for Iron Helm.

Seed of a Tree of Giants for Iron Leggings.

Siegbräu for Armor of the Sun.

Armor of Thorns Set

The Armor of Thorns worn by notorious Kirk can be acquired by killing him when he invades you on the ground floor of Cathedral of the Deep. This set hurts players and enemies when you roll into them.

Assassin Set

The assassin set is a pretty ordinary, light-weight set. It is the starting armor set for the Assassin class, and is also sold by Greirat.

Black Hand Set

The Black Hand Set is a super-light set that is mainly used by magic users. It can be purchased from the Shrine Handmaid after looting Gotthard’s corpse in the Grand Archives.

Black Iron Set

The Black Iron Set is a heavy armor set once worn by Black Iron Tarkus. It can be purchased from the Shrine Handmaid after defeating NPC invader Knight Slayer Tsorig in Catacombs of Carthus.

Black Knight Set

The Black Knight Set is dropped by the Black Knights that patrol the outer areas of Anor Londo. The set is heavy and offers high protection.

Black Leather Set

The Black Leather Set can be purchased from Unbreakable Patches once you make him a merchant in Firelink Shrine.

Black Set

This set is worn by the mysterious Yuria of Londor NPC. The set can be purchased from the Shrine Handmaid after killing Yuria, or by completing her questline and letting her aid in the final boss fight.

Brass Set

The Brass Set is found just before Anor Londo, in the circular room that leads to the lever which brings down the circular staircase. Hit the giant statue of Gwyn to reveal a hallway to the Darkmoon Tomb. On the way, you should find this heavy armor set.

Brigand Set

This set offers low protection and is fairly light. It is found behind the hostile NPC with the Butcher’s Knife on Road of Sacrifices.

Catarina Set

The infamous set of Catarina, informally known as the ‘Onion Set,’ can be acquired by completing Siegward of Catarina’s questline.

Cathedral Knight Set

The Cathedral Knight Set is a rare drop from the Cathedral Knights found in Cathedral of the Deep. It’s a heavy set that offers high protection.

Chain Set

The Chain Set is one of the basic sets, and is sold by the Shrine Handmaid in Firelink Shrine.

Clandestine Set

The Clandestine Set can be acquired from the Shrine Handmaid after Orbeck of Vinheim’s death.

Cleric Set

The Cleric Set is a lightweight set that offers high magic resistance. It is found in the Undead Settlement on a corpse at the graveyard with the falling great arrows.

Conjurator Set

The Conjurator Set offers high defense again Bleed, Poison, and Fire. It can be found in the Road of Sacrifices.

Cornyx Set

Cornyx Set is the cool armor set worn by Cornyx of the Great Swamp. You can acquire this set by either killing Cornyx, or in the same region in the Undead Settlement where you rescue him. The latter is only possible if you summon White Phantom Great Swamp Cuculus for the Old Demon King boss fight in Smoldering Lake.

Court Sorcerer Set

The Court Sorcerer Set is a lightweight set dropped by the sorcerers in the Profaned Capital, just outside Yhorm’s boss arena.

Creighton Set

The Creighton Set is found by following Sirris of the Sunless Realm’s questline. You will eventually find the set in Irithyll of the Boreal Valley.

Dancer Set

This awesome looking set can be purchased from the Shrine Handmaid after defeating Dancer of the Boreal Valley. The set offers great protection and is fairly light.

Dark Set

The Dark Set is a rare drop from the two Darkwraiths that patrol Farron Keep, just outside the Abyss Watchers boss arena.

Deacon Set

The Deacon Set is dropped by the Deacon enemies outside the Deacons of the Deep boss fight in Cathedral of the Deep. It offers very high defense against Curse.

Dragon Set

The Dragon Set is a unique set that transforms you into a dragon. It has multiple pieces. You need to find the Dragon Head and Dragon Torso stone items in your inventory. Activating them while not wearing any armor will transform you into a skinny black humanoid dragon.

Dragonscale Set

The Draognscale Set can be purchased from the Shrine Handmaid after defeating The Nameless King in Archdragon Peak.

Dragonslayer Set

The set of Ornstein can be found after defeating the Nameless King in Archdragon Peak. Explore the bridge area to find the set there.

Drakeblood Set

This cool heavy armor set from Dark Souls 2 is available once you acquire the Drakeblood Greatsword. After acquiring the sword as well as the Path of the Dragon gesture in the room following the Oceiros Boss fight, you can return to the area and find the set there.

Drang Set

The Drang Set offers a good amount of protection, looks cool, and is surprisingly light. Its pieces can be found scattered next to the giant near the wooden stairs in Cathedral of the Deep.

Dusk Set

This strange set is found in Farron Keep, and offers no real protection. It’s helm amplifies magic damage, but also increases magic damage you receive.

Eastern Set

The cool-looking Eastern Set provides a mix of great defense and movement. It goes especially well with a katana. It can be bought by the Shrine Handmaid after giving her the Eastern’s Ashes, found on the way to Anor Londo.

Elite Knight Set

The Elite Knight Set is the fancier, better version of the Knight Set. This set is acquired from the Shrine Handmaid if Anri of Astora dies.

Evangelist Set

This bulky, fat set is dropped by the Evangelist enemy in the Cathedral of the Deep.

Executioner Set

The heavy Executioner Set can be purchased from the Shrine Handmaid after defeating Horace during Anri of Astora’s questline.

Exile Set

The super-massive Exile Set can be purchased from the Shrine Handmaid after defeating the two hostile Exile NPCs found just above the first Farron Keep bonfire.

Fallen Knight Set

The Fallen Knight Set is a dark, tattered, but pretty cool set that offers good protection and is light. It is found in the Road of Sacrifices, near one of the giant crabs in the swap area, close to wear you fight the two NPCs.

Faraam Set

The post-boy set from Dark Souls 2 makes a return. It’s found fairly late in the game. Faraam Set can be purchased by the Shrine Handmaid after defeating an NPC wearing the set while traversing the primary path in Grand Archives.

Favor Set

The Favor Set was worn by Dark Souls 1’s notorious NPC Lautrec. This set can be bought by the Shrine Handmaid once you acquire the Brass Set and find the Darkmoon Tomb.

Fire Keeper Set

The Fire Keeper Set is found after you obtain the Tower Key from the Shrine Handmaid. Head up the tower and towards the elevator, but fall down to the left of the bridge that leads to the elevator to find it on a ledge.

Fire Witch Set

The Fire Witch Set is dropped by the Fire Witches that patrol the streets of Irithyll of the Boreal Valley.

Firelink Set

The Firelink Set is the poster-boy set of Dark Souls 3. It can be purchased from the Shrine Handmaid after defeating the final boss of the game.

Grave Warden Set

The Grave Warden Set is a tattered, lightweight set dropped by the Grave Wardens outside the Cathedral of the Deep.

Gundyr Set

This heavy, full-iron set can be purchased from Shrine Handmaid after defeating Champion Gundyr in the Untended Graves.

Hard Leather Set

Similar to Pharis’ Set, except that it has slightly bulkier leather armor. It is a bit heavier and offers slightly more protection. It can be bought from Greirat once you bring him to Firelink Shrine.

Havel Armor Set

The ultra-heavy armor worn by legendary knight Havel the Rock offers the highest protection, but it is also the heaviest set in the game. The set is found behind the Stray Demon above Farron Keep after you defeat Havel in Archdragon Peak.

Herald Set

The Herald set offers medium protection and is lightweight. It is the starting set for the Herald class. You can also find the set in Road of Sacrifices after defeating the Crystal Sages boss.

Jailer Set

The Jailer Set is a rare drop from the Jailer enemies in Irithyll Dungeon.

Karla Set

Karla Set is obtained after saving or killing NPC Karla in Irithyll Dungeon.

Knight Set

The Knight set is the starting set for the Knight class. It offers high protection, though is a tad bulky and heavy. You can also acquire this set by purchasing it from Greirat after he leaves to scavenge the first time around.

Leonhard Set

Leonhard set is worn by the mysterious NPC Leonhard. Follow his questline and defeat him to acquire his hat. The rest of his set can be purchased afterwards from Shrine Handmaid.

Lorian Set

Lorian’s dark set can be purchased from the Shrine Handmaid after defeating Lothric and Lorian past the Grand Archives.

Lothric Knight Set

The Lothric Knight Set is dropped from the Lothric Knights in High Wall of Lothric. It’s a great early-game set as it offers good protection and also looks cool.

Lucatiel Set

Lucatiel’s Set returns from Dark Souls 2, and is found in the Undead Settlement. The iconic helm can be acquired by Pickle-Pee Pump-a-Rum the crow by trading a Vertebra Shackle with it.

Maiden Set

The Maiden Set is found next to one of the chained giants on the ground floor inside the Cathedral of the Deep.

Morne Set

Morne Set is acquired from the Shrine Handmaid once Eygon of Carim is dead.

Nameless Knight Set

The Nameless Knight set is basically the poor-man’s Knight set. It is lighter than the original Knight Set, but doesn’t offer the same protection. It can be found in Farron Keep.

Northern Set

The Northern Set is a bulky, high defense and heavy set found in Undead Settlement. It can be looted on a hanging body in the area where you fight the Fire Demon with Siegward.

Outrider Knight Set

The Outrider Knight Set is a cool looking set worn by the deadly Outrider Knights. It is a guaranteed drop by an Outrider Knight located behind an illusory wall in Grand Archives.

Painting Guardian Set

The Painting Guardian Set is a lightweight set acquired by dropped down the wooden platforms in the Prison Tower (near Anor Londo), where Yorshka resides.

Pale Shade Set

The Pale Shade set is a super-light armor set worn mostly by mages. You have to anger Yuria by curing the Dark Sigil midway through the Yuria/Yoel questline.

After that, you must defeat the Pale Shade of Londor Invader in Farron Keep and Irithyll to find the set in the area where Yoel and Yuria normally reside in Firelink Shrine.

Pharis’ Set

This set offers mediocre protection, but is fairly light and may be ideal for a Dexterity build. The set can be bought from Greirat of the Undead Settlement. The helm is found separately in Farron Keep.

Pontiff Knight Set

The Pontiff Knight Set is dropped by the Pontiff Knights that patrol the streets of Irithyll of the Boreal Valley.

Prayer Set

The Prayer Set is acquired after defeating Lothric and Lorian after the Grand Archives.

Pyromancer Set

The Pyromancer Set is the starting set of the Pyromancer class.

Ragged Set

This set is dropped by the Sword Master NPC outside Firelink Shrine (to the left of the entrance). This NPC also drops the Uchigatana katana weapon.

Scholar Set

The Scholar Set is dropped by the Scholar enemies in Grand Archives. It offers little physical protection, but good protection against magic.

Sellsword Set

The SellSword Set is the starting set of the Mercenary class. Alternatively, it can also be found in Road of Sacrifices, past the Black Knight.

Shadow Set

The Shadow Set is found in the Consumed King’s Garden area. It is a light set that offers good mobility.

Silver Knight Set

The Silver Knight Set is dropped by the Silver Knights that patrol the outskirts of Irithyll of the Boreal valley (mainly the archers).

Smough Set

Smough’s bulky, weird set can be purchased from the Shrine Handmaid after defeating Aldrich, Devourer of Gods in Anor Londo.

Soldier Set

This basic armor set is dropped by the Hollow Infantry Soldiers in High Wall of Lothric.

Sorcerer Set

The Sorcerer Set is a lightweight set that acts as the starting gear for the Sorcerer class.

Sunless Set

The Sunless Set is worn by NPC Sirris, and can be bought by the Shrine Handmaid after her death. It’s a light set used primarily by magic users.

Sunset Set

This tattered set is found by following Sirris of the Sunless Realm’s questline, and defeating Holy Knight Hodrick in Undead Settlement (in the Pit of Hollows).

Undead Legion Set

The super-cool looking worn by the Abyss Watchers is acquired from the Shrine Handmaid after defeating the boss in Farron Keep. This set offers decent protection and is light, making it ideal for Dexterity builds.

Winged Set

This fat, bulky set is dropped by the Winged Knights found in the open area before the staircases leading up to Lothric and Lorian boss fight.

Wolf Knights Set

The set of the legendary Artorias of the Abyss can be purchased from the Shrine Handmaid in Dark Firelink Shrine in the Untended Graves.

Worker Set

The Worker Set is dropped by the Peasant Hollows in Undead Settlement.

Xanthous Set

The odd Xanthous Set is found after acquiring the Xanthous Ashes. The ‘crown’ is dropped by NPC invader Yellowfinger Heysel in Road of Sacrifices.