Dark Souls 3 Dancer of the Boreal Valley Boss Battle Guide – How to Beat

Dark Souls 3 Dancer of the Boreal Valley wields two swords at his disposal which he uses at the same time. Similar to Lord of Cinder: Aldrich, Devourer of Gods boss battle, you need to circle around the boss with your shield up.

Dark Souls 3 Dancer of the Boreal Valley Boss Battle

As you are circling around the Dancer of the Boreal Valley with your shield up, you need to look for an opportunity to strike. In addition to this, it is a good idea to start the boss battle with fire-resistant gear.

Your pattern during the Dancer of the Boreal Valley boss battle should to be to block a couple of attacks, land a few attacks of your own, back up, rinse and repeat!

In addition to this, you need to stay away from the range of grapple and swinging attacks which will help you complete the boss fight.

This is everything we have on Dark Souls 3 Dancer of the Boreal Valley boss battle guide.