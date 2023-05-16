Dark Souls 2 Titanite Farming Locations Guide



Weapon/Armor can not only be repaired, but also reinforced to increase their damage and blocking capabilities.

However, reinforcing equipment requires certain reinforcing materials. Some weapons require Twinkling Titanite, while others require materials like Petrified Dragon Bone. Most of the equipment, however, can be reinforced by using Titanite.

Dark Souls 2 Titanite Farming

Titanite is a rare element which can be bought and found throughout the world of Dark Souls II. Below, you will find locations from which the Titanite can be bought:

Titanite Shard – For 800 Souls from Blacksmith in Majula (10 Pieces)

Large Titanite Shard – From McDuff in the Bastille (Infinite)

Titanite Chunk – From the girl at the entrance of the Harvest Valley (Infinite)

Titanite Slab – From Blacksmith’s Daughter (1 Piece)

If you do not wish to buy these items, you can farm them by some of the methods provided below:

Brightstone Cove Tseldora

To start, you need to head over to the Chapel Threshold Bonfire in the Brightstone Cove Tseldora.

Once you arrive to this location, you need to head downstairs where you will face three kinds of spiders. However, your main focus should be on the Humanoid Spiders as these are the ones who drop the Large Titanite Shard.

Anyway, get down through the first zip-line and smash a bookshelf to reveal a secret room. Head inside this room and take two doors to come across the first couple of Humanoid Spiders.

Take them out and go back to the room to find three more of these Humanoid Spiders.

Take them all out and run outside to drop down near the Quick Sand. Here, you will find three doors and one of them will have a Bonfire (Lower Brightstone Cove). Travel back and keep on coming back for the Titanite.

Black Gulch

You can also farm Large Titanite Shards by traveling to the Grave of Saints and taking out the Rat Boss. From there, keep on moving to the first Bonfire in The Gutter.

After you are there, head over to the Black Gulch to find Black Oil Puddles with enemies coming out of these. These enemies also drop Titanite Shards and Titanite Chunks.

Princess Bell Covenant

And lastly, Titanite can also be farmed by joining the Princess Bell Covenant and wearing the ring you receive. After that, head out to take out the invaders.

Every time you take out the invaders, you will be awarded with Titanite.

