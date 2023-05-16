Dark Souls 2 Shields Locations Guide



Shields can be used for both negating the damage done by enemies & dealing damage to foes. Shield can also be helpful when you’re trying to parry your enemies’ attacks. Just like Swords, Shields are distributed into different categories.

Dark Souls 2 Shields Locations

Larger Shields block the attacks far more effectively than a small shield. Furthermore, larger shields can be used to stagger enemies.

Small Shields

Buckler

Location: It can be acquired from Forest of Fallen Giants. The reinforcing material is Titanite & the repair cost is 395 souls.

Small Leather Shield

Location: It can be found in Forest of Fallen Giants. The weapon can be reinforced by Titanite & repaired for 580 souls.

Foot Soldier Shield

Location: It can be obtained after taking out Armored Skeleton & Hollow Infantry Soldiers. You will need Titanite to reinforce it & 370 souls to repair it.

Target Shield

Location: It can be acquired from The Lost Bastille which can be reinforced by Titanite & repaired for 410 souls.

Manikin Shield

Location: It can be obtained after defeating Manikin. This shield needs Titanite to reinforce it & 620 souls to repair it.

Crimson Parma

Location: It can be found in Heide’s Tower of Flame & from Majula. You will need Titanite to reinforce it & 620 souls to repair it.

Golden Falcon Shield

Location: It can be acquired from Shaded Woods & Shrine of winter. You need to have Titanite in order to reinforce it & 635 souls to repair it.

Iron Parma

Location: This weapon can be bought from Maughlin the Armorer. You can use Titanite to reinforce it & 620 souls to repair it.

Benhart’s Parma

Location: It can be bought from Merchant Hag Melentia & from Benhart of Jugo. The reinforcing material is Titanite & the repair cost is 470 souls.

Llewellyn Shield

Location: It can be obtained after defeating Stone Soldier. You will need Twinkling Titanite in order to reinforce it & 1135 souls to repair it.

Cursed Bone Shield

Location: You need to defeat Merciless Roenna in order to get this shield which can be reinforced by Twinkling Titanite. As for the repair cost, it is 590 souls.

Cleric’s Parma

Location: You need to take out the Dark Priestess & Peculiar Kindular in order to get this shield. The reinforcing material is Titanite & the repair cost is 590 souls.

Varangian Shield

Location: Defeat Varangian Sailor to receive this shield which can be reinforced by using Titanite & repaired for 620 souls.

Cleric’s Small Shield

Location: You need to head to Brightstone Cove Tseldora in order to retrieve this shield which can be reinforced by Titanite & repaired with 590 souls.

Watcher’s Shield

Location: This shield can be obtained by buying it from Weaponsmith Ornifex (Soul Trade). This shield can be reinforced by Petrified Dragon Bone & repaired with 1105 souls.

Magic Shield

Location: You need to take out Leydia Pyromancer to get Magic Shield which can be reinforced by Titanite & repaired with 1105 souls.

Phoenix Parma

Location: You need to head to the Iron Keep to get this Shield which can be reinforced by Titanite & repaired with 635 souls.

Sunlight Parma

Location: This shield can be obtained from Heirs to the Sun. This shield can be reinforced by Titanite & repaired with 620 souls.

Transgressor’s Leather Shield

Location: This shield can be acquired from Chancellor Wellager. It needs Titanite as a reinforcing material & 635 souls in order to repair it.

Large Shields

Large Leather Shield

Location: This shield can be acquired from Forest of Fallen Giants. You will need Titanite in order to reinforce it along with 690 souls to repair it.

Silver Eagle Kite Shield

Location: This shield can be bought from Maughlin the Armorer. This weapon can be reinforced by Titanite & the repair cost is 800 souls.

Blue Wooden Shield

Location: You need to head towards Forest of Fallen Giants in order to retrieve this shield which can be reinforced by Titanite & repaired with 575 souls.

Old Knight’s Shield

Location: The last weapon in Dark Souls II can be acquired after defeating Old Knight & Twinblade in New Game & New Game Plus. It requires Titanite in order to reinforce it & 800 souls in case it gets damaged.

Lion Clan Shield

Location: It can be acquired after you have defeated Lion Clan Warrior. This shield can be reinforced by Titanite & repaired for 765 souls.

King’s Shield

Location: This shield can be bought from Weaponsmith Ornifex (Soul Trade). You will need Petrified Dragon Bone in order to reinforce it and 1340 souls to repair it.

Archdrake Shield

Location: You will get this shield from The Lost Bastille. It can be reinforced by Titanite and repaired with 800 souls.

Spirit Tree Shield

Location: This shield can be acquired from Chancellor Wellager and from Blue Sentinels in New Game and New Game Plus. You will need Titanite to reinforce it and 765 souls to repair it.

Mirrah Shield

Location: This shield can be found in Earthen Peak. It requires 765 souls in order to repair it and Titanite to reinforce it.

Golden Wing Shield

Location: It can be found in the Lost Bastille which can be reinforced with Titanite. The repair cost of this shield is 1340 souls.

Drangleic Shield

Location: This shield can be obtained from Forest of Fallen Giants. You will need Twinkling Titanite to reinforce it and 1300 souls to repair it.

Moon Butterfly Shield

Location: You will be able to get this shield from a chest inside Maughlin’s Shop. It can be reinforced by Titanite and repaired with 690 souls.

Shield of the Insolent

Location: This shield can be bought from Grave Warden Agdayne. You will need Titanite as the reinforcing material and 800 souls as the repair cost.

Slumbering Dragon Shield

Location: This shield can be acquired from Lindelt Cleric. It can be reinforced by Titanite and repaired with 765 souls.

Silverback Shield

Location: In order to get this shield, you will have to defeat Grave Warden. The reinforcing material of this shield is Titanite and the repair cost is 800.

Chaos Shield

Location: This shield can be obtained from Enhanced Undead which can be reinforced using Twinkling Titanite. As for the repair cost, it is 800 souls.

Stone Parma

Location: You will have to take out the Stone Knight in order to get this shield. This shield uses Titanite as the reinforcing material and 765 souls as the repair cost.

Wooden Shield

Location: This shield can be bought from the Laddersmith Gilligan. You will need Titanite as the reinforcing material and 615 souls as its repairing cost.

Grand Spirit Tree Shield

Location: This shield can be acquired from the Iron Keep. You will need Twinkling Titanite to reinforce it and 800 souls to repair it.

Hollow Soldier Shield

Location: Defeat Hollow Soldier in order to get this shield which can be reinforced by Titanite and repaired for 575 souls.

Royal Kite Shield

Location: This shield can be acquired from Steady Hand McDuff which can be reinforced by Titanite and repaired with 800 souls.

Bell Keeper Shield

Location: This shield can be obtained from Enhanced Undead which can be reinforced by Titanite and repaired with 725 souls.

Bone Shield

Location: This shield can be acquired from the Dragon Acolyte. You will need Titanite in order to reinforce it and 800 souls to repair it.

Red Rust Shield

Location: This shield can be obtained from Vengarl of Forossa. It can be reinforced by using Twinkling Titanite and repaired with 800 souls.

Drakekeeper Shield

Location: This shield can be obtained from Drakekeeper which can be reinforced by Titanite and repaired with 840 souls.

Defender’s Shield

Location: You will be able to buy this shield for Weaponsmith Ornifex (Soul Trade). This can be reinforced by using Petrified Dragon Bone and repaired with 1340 souls.

Porcine Shield

Location: Head over to Iron Keep in order to get this shield which can be reinforced by Titanite and repaired with 800 souls.

Black Dragon Shield

Location: This shield can be acquired from Dragon Knight and Dragonfang Villard. You will require Petrified Dragon Bone to reinforce it and 1340 souls to repair it.

Watchdragon Parma

Location: This shield can be acquired from the Dragon Shrine. You will need Titanite to reinforce it & 1300 souls to repair it.

Yellow Quartz Shield

Location: You can buy this shield from Chancellor Wellager. It is reinforced by using Titanite and repaired with 575 souls.

Blossom Kite Shield

Location: In order to get this shield, you will have to head over to Memory of Vammar. It is reinforced from Titanite and in order to repair it, you will need 765 souls.

Bound Wooden Shield

Location: This shield can be acquired from Chancellor Wellager. It can be acquired from Titanite and repaired with 650 souls.

Black Flamestone Parma

Location: This shield can be acquired from Chancellor Wellager which can be reinforced from Titanite. And in case, it gets damaged, you can repair it for 800 souls.

Greatshields

These heavy shields can block most of the attacks with their high stabilization value. With these perks come some downsides and i.e. these shields take up a lot of stamina. Furthermore, parrying is very ineffective with these shields.

Twin Dragon Greatshield

Location: These shields can be bought from Maughlin the Armorer. This shield is reinforced by Titanite and repaired with 865 souls.

Old Knight Greatshield

Location: You need to head over to Harvest Valley. Titanite is used to reinforce this shield. As for the repairing cost, you will need 1635 souls.

Tower Shield

Location: This shield can be acquired from Cathedral of Blue. Titanite is used to reinforce this shield and repaired for 1325 souls.

Greatshield of Glory

Location: You need to defeat Drakekeeper in order to obtain this shield. In order to reinforce it, you will need Titanite. And the repairing cost is 1930 souls.

Gyrm Greatshield

Location: You need to take out Gyrm Warrior in order to get this shield. This shield can be reinforced by Titanite and repaired with 1430 souls.

Drakekeeper’s Greatshield

Location: Head over to Dragon Shrine in order to get this shield. It can be reinforced by Titanite and repaired with 1325 souls.

Mastodon Greatshield

Location: Take out Primal Knight (Living or Dead) to get this shield. It can be reinforced by Titanite and repaired with 1635 souls.

Orma’s Greatshield

Location: Defeat Greatsword Bell Keeper, Greatsword Phantom, and Imperious Knight to get this shield. It can be reinforced by Twinkling Titanite and repaired with 2030 souls.

Pate’s Shield

Location: Head over to Merchant Hag Melentia to get this shield. This can be reinforced by Titanite and repaired with 1220 souls.

Reeve’s Greatshield

Location: This greatshield can be obtained from Imperious Knight. You can reinforce this greatshield by using Twinkling Titanite which can be repaired with 1930 souls.

Havel’s Greatshield

Location: You need to head over to The Gutter which can be reinforced by Twinkling Titanite. As for the repair cost, 2530 souls are required.

Dragonrider Greatshield

Location: This shield can be bought from Straid of Olaphis (Soul Trade). You can reinforce it using Petrified Dragon Bone and repair it with 1220 souls.

Pursuer’s Greatshield

Location: This shield can be bought from Straid of Olaphis (Soul Trade). The reinforcing material is Petrified Dragon Bone and the repair cost is 1325 souls.

King’s Mirror

Location: King’s Mirror can be acquired from Weaponsmith Ornifex (Soul Trade). You must have Petrified Dragon Bone so that you can reinforce it. And in case, it gets damaged, 1430 souls is the repair cost.

