Dark Souls 2 Boss Souls Locations Guide



Dark Souls wouldn’t be Dark Souls if it weren’t for the souls of the beastly foes that you slay after countless number of attempts.

Of the many kinds of abominations you will encounter, the bosses are obviously the toughest of them all. But the value and reward of their souls is what makes these ungodly creatures worth chasing after.

For more help on Dark Souls 2, read our Weapons Locations, Armor Locations and Boss Guide.

Dark Souls 2 Boss Souls Locations

Boss Souls could be the most important items you manage to acquire during your journey, because they can give you a quick (and huge) soul boost or can be traded off for some amazing items. The latter is obviously a worthwhile bargain, and overall far more beneficial on the long run.

Apart from acquiring the souls from the main bosses, there are also a couple of souls you can find when going to certain locations, given at the end of the guide.

For the rest bit, read on to find out about the Boss Souls and how much souls each one can grant you. Note that the souls are listed according to the bosses of the game.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Dragonrider

Location: You can acquire the Dragon Ride soul from the Dragonrider bosses (all three individuals). Each gives you 6000 souls or can be traded for an item.

The Rotten

Location: You can acquire the Soul of the Rotten from The Rotten, which gives you a whopping 25000 souls or can be traded for an item. You can also acquire the Old Dead One soul during New Game+ which grants 60,000 souls or can be traded for an item.

Flexile Sentry

Location: You can get the Flexile Sentry soul from the boss which can grant you 6000 souls or can be traded for an item.

Ruin Sentinels

Location: Each of the two Ruin Sentinels gives you a Ruin Sentinel soul which grants you 6000 souls or can be traded for an item.

Old Dragonslayer

Location: You can acquire the Old Dragonslayer soul which grants you 10,000 souls or can be traded for an item.

Royal Rat Vanguard

Location: You can get the Royal Rat Vanguard soul by defeating the Rat Vanguard. It can grant 6000 souls or can be traded for an item.

Royal Rat Authority

Location: This can be acquired from the Rat Authority enemy. It can give you 6000 souls or can be traded for an item.

Skeleton Lords

Location: You can acquire the Skeleton Lord soul by defeating the set of skeleton lords and minions in the boss battle. This will grant you 6000 souls or can be traded for an item.

The Pursuer

Location: The Soul of the Pursuer is obtained by defeating The Pursuer. This grants you 8000 souls or can be traded for an item.

Belfry Gargoyles

Location: You can acquire Belfry Gargoyle souls by defeating the option set of Belfry Gargoyles. Each one can grant you 6000 or can be traded for an item.

Executioner’s Chariot

Location: The Executioner’s Chariot soul is acquired by defeating the boss, which grants 8000 souls or can be traded for an item.

The Lost Sinner

Location: The Soul of the Lost Sinner grants you 25,000 souls or can be traded for an item. You can also get the Old Witch soul by defeating The Lost Sinner during New Game+, which grants 60,000 souls or can be traded for an item.

Scorpioness Najka

Location: The Scorpioness Najka soul can be acquired by defeating the boss. It grants 8000 souls or can be traded for an item.

The Duke’s Dear Freja

Location: The Duke’s Dear Freja soul grants you 25,000 sourls or can be traded for an item.

Covetous Demon

Location: The Covetous Demon soul grants you 6000 souls or can be traded for an item.

Looking Glass Knight

Location: The Looking Glass Knight soul grants you 18,000 souls or can be traded for an item.

Mytha the Baneful Queen

Location: With the Mytha the Baneful Queen soul, you can acquire 10,000 souls or can trade it for an item.

Smelter Demon

Location: You can get 8,000 souls or trade for an item with the Smelter Demon soul.

Old Iron King

Location: The Old Iron King soul grants you 25,000 souls or can be traded for an item. You can also acquire the Old King soul that grants you 75,000 or can be traded for an item.

Demon of Song

Location: The Demon of Song soul can grant you 12,000 souls or can be traded for an item.

Giant Lord

Location: The Giant Lord soul gives you 25,000 souls or can be traded for an item.

Guardian Dragon

Location: You’ll acquire 14,000 souls with the Guardian Dragon soul or can trade it for an item.

Velstadt

Location: The Soul of Velstadt grants you 15,000 souls or can be traded for an item.

Throne Watcher and Throne Defender

Location: Each of the two Throne bosses grant you a soul that can be used to acquire 16,000 souls or traded for an item.

Nashandra

Location: The Soul of Nashandra will grant you 30,000 souls or can be traded for an item.

Additional Boss Souls

Soul of the King

Location: This soul can be found in the Shrine of Amana. It grants 50,000 souls or can be traded for an item.

Ancient Dragon Soul

Location: This souls can be acquired in the Dragon Memories and will grant you 75,000 souls or can be traded for an item.