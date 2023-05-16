Dark Souls 2 Boss Souls Locations Guide

Dark Souls wouldn’t be Dark Souls if it weren’t for the souls of the beastly foes that you slay after countless number of attempts.
Of the many kinds of abominations you will encounter, the bosses are obviously the toughest of them all. But the value and reward of their souls is what makes these ungodly creatures worth chasing after.
Dark Souls 2 Boss Souls Locations
Boss Souls could be the most important items you manage to acquire during your journey, because they can give you a quick (and huge) soul boost or can be traded off for some amazing items. The latter is obviously a worthwhile bargain, and overall far more beneficial on the long run.
Apart from acquiring the souls from the main bosses, there are also a couple of souls you can find when going to certain locations, given at the end of the guide.
For the rest bit, read on to find out about the Boss Souls and how much souls each one can grant you. Note that the souls are listed according to the bosses of the game.
Dragonrider
Location: You can acquire the Dragon Ride soul from the Dragonrider bosses (all three individuals). Each gives you 6000 souls or can be traded for an item.
The Rotten
Location: You can acquire the Soul of the Rotten from The Rotten, which gives you a whopping 25000 souls or can be traded for an item. You can also acquire the Old Dead One soul during New Game+ which grants 60,000 souls or can be traded for an item.
Flexile Sentry
Location: You can get the Flexile Sentry soul from the boss which can grant you 6000 souls or can be traded for an item.
Ruin Sentinels
Location: Each of the two Ruin Sentinels gives you a Ruin Sentinel soul which grants you 6000 souls or can be traded for an item.
Old Dragonslayer
Location: You can acquire the Old Dragonslayer soul which grants you 10,000 souls or can be traded for an item.
Royal Rat Vanguard
Location: You can get the Royal Rat Vanguard soul by defeating the Rat Vanguard. It can grant 6000 souls or can be traded for an item.
Royal Rat Authority
Location: This can be acquired from the Rat Authority enemy. It can give you 6000 souls or can be traded for an item.
Skeleton Lords
Location: You can acquire the Skeleton Lord soul by defeating the set of skeleton lords and minions in the boss battle. This will grant you 6000 souls or can be traded for an item.
The Pursuer
Location: The Soul of the Pursuer is obtained by defeating The Pursuer. This grants you 8000 souls or can be traded for an item.
Belfry Gargoyles
Location: You can acquire Belfry Gargoyle souls by defeating the option set of Belfry Gargoyles. Each one can grant you 6000 or can be traded for an item.
Executioner’s Chariot
Location: The Executioner’s Chariot soul is acquired by defeating the boss, which grants 8000 souls or can be traded for an item.
The Lost Sinner
Location: The Soul of the Lost Sinner grants you 25,000 souls or can be traded for an item. You can also get the Old Witch soul by defeating The Lost Sinner during New Game+, which grants 60,000 souls or can be traded for an item.
Scorpioness Najka
Location: The Scorpioness Najka soul can be acquired by defeating the boss. It grants 8000 souls or can be traded for an item.
The Duke’s Dear Freja
Location: The Duke’s Dear Freja soul grants you 25,000 sourls or can be traded for an item.
Covetous Demon
Location: The Covetous Demon soul grants you 6000 souls or can be traded for an item.
Looking Glass Knight
Location: The Looking Glass Knight soul grants you 18,000 souls or can be traded for an item.
Mytha the Baneful Queen
Location: With the Mytha the Baneful Queen soul, you can acquire 10,000 souls or can trade it for an item.
Smelter Demon
Location: You can get 8,000 souls or trade for an item with the Smelter Demon soul.
Old Iron King
Location: The Old Iron King soul grants you 25,000 souls or can be traded for an item. You can also acquire the Old King soul that grants you 75,000 or can be traded for an item.
Demon of Song
Location: The Demon of Song soul can grant you 12,000 souls or can be traded for an item.
Giant Lord
Location: The Giant Lord soul gives you 25,000 souls or can be traded for an item.
Guardian Dragon
Location: You’ll acquire 14,000 souls with the Guardian Dragon soul or can trade it for an item.
Velstadt
Location: The Soul of Velstadt grants you 15,000 souls or can be traded for an item.
Throne Watcher and Throne Defender
Location: Each of the two Throne bosses grant you a soul that can be used to acquire 16,000 souls or traded for an item.
Nashandra
Location: The Soul of Nashandra will grant you 30,000 souls or can be traded for an item.
Additional Boss Souls
Soul of the King
Location: This soul can be found in the Shrine of Amana. It grants 50,000 souls or can be traded for an item.
Ancient Dragon Soul
Location: This souls can be acquired in the Dragon Memories and will grant you 75,000 souls or can be traded for an item.