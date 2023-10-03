How To Get Satori Katana In Cyberpunk 2077

Satori Katana in Cyberpunk 2077 is a fantastic early-game weapon you can easily miss. The great Satori Katana you will get is the sword that Saburo Arasaka once held. The is available in the early game during “The Heist” mission and is easily missable.

But you don’t have to worry even if you missed it before, as I have some alternate ways for you to get the Satori Katana in Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 Satori katana location in The Heist

The Satori Katana is obtained during “The Heist” mission, which is your first chance to get it. You must play the story again or use a mod if you miss it. During the mission, you must observe and eavesdrop on the conversation between Yorinobu Arasaka and Saburo.

You will have to finish the cutscene until Yorinobu kills his father. After the cutscene, a door will open which contains the sword. After Yorinobu leaves the scene, you must go to the window as prompted by the T-Bug.

The balcony door will open, and you will have to get to the staircase, not the balcony because it will start the next part of the mission.

On the roof, you will see two guards guarding an AV Helicopter. You have to take them out and get to the helicopter. Inside the Helicopter is the Cyberpunk 2077 Satori Katana. Now, you can use the powerful weapon in your melee builds.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Alternate ways to get Satori Katana

Besides The Heist mission method, you can also get the Satrori Katana from the Black Market Vendor, but that is only possible if you have the Phantom Liberty expansion. This Katana will cost a lot, so it is best to get it from the mission.

If you don’t want to put any effort into getting it, you can get it through a cheat code. You first have to activate the Dev Console by installing a mod. After that, enter the cheat below to get the Iconic Satori Katana in Cyberpunk 2077.

Items.Preset_Katana_Saburo

Is The Satori Katana Good?

As the Satori Katana is for a melee build, you must look into stats to optimize it to the maximum. The Satori Sword comes with a low Crit Rate but with High Crit Damage. If you merge your Satori Katana build with cyberware like a Cellular Adapter, you can get insane melee performance.

One thing to remember is to not upgrade it to legendary in the early game. Upgrade Satori Katana to legendary once you have reached level 40. This way, you can use it in the late game in your whole playthrough.