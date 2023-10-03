How To Get The Cellular Adapter In Cyberpunk 2077

The tech pieces like Cellular Adapter in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty inject a new spirit in players. The Cellular Adapter is an excellent pick for a killing Cyberware build. Moreover, getting your hands on it is not difficult as well.

If you don’t know where to get the Cellular Adapter in Cyberpunk 2077, follow my guide. I will explain the Cellular Adapter and how you can get it.

Cyperpunk 2077 Cellular Adapter Explained

A cellular Adapter is used for a build that is compassed in cyberware. It is a device that goes into your cyberware and boosts you. This gives a massive upward change to your play style and the performance of your build.

What it does is that it will allow you to carry more items, increase your total health, and also, you will get a fantastic buff in your armor. Upgrading it is often costly, but if you did decide to level it up to Tier 5, you would get an extra 200 armor.

Here are all the features of the Cellular Adapter in Cyberpunk 2077:

Buff Name Amount Armor Increased by 98 Explosive Resistance Increased by 1% Tech weapon damage Increased by 0.5% Health Item recharge speed Increased by 0.5% Grenade recharge speed Increased by 0.5% Carrying capacity Increased by 12.3 Health boost Increased by 2.4

How to get the Cellular Adapter Cyberware

As exclusive as the Cellular Adapter sounds, getting it is easier in Cyberpunk 2077. But first, you must have to fulfill some requirements. You must have your Technical Ability to at least 15 for the Cellular Adapter, and you should also have the 24 Cyberware Capacity.

Once you have that, you must have some skill points to spare in your skills chart. The perk you will be unlocking is the Built Different perk that requires you to spend 5 skill points in unlocking All Things Cyber and License to Chrome skills.

Unlocking the above skills is the key to getting the Cellular Adapter. Once you have done all that, hop on to any Ripperdoc near you.

You must have at least 25,000 Eurodollars to purchase the Cellular Adapter. If you want to buy a Tier 5 Cellular Adapter, that will cost you 85,000 Eurodollars. It is indeed expensive, but it is worth it.